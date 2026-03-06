Suncar Forecasting Preliminary Unaudited 2025 Revenue Of $498 Million, Strong Q4 Growth Of 24%, Second Half 2025 Profitability, And 20% Revenue Growth In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunCar Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "SunCar") (NASDAQ: SDA), a leader in digitalizing auto insurance in China, is forecasting revenue of $498 million for 2025, a 13% increase from 2024.

For the first three quarters of 2025, SunCar's revenues were $338 million, an 8% increase from the previous year period.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, SunCar had its strongest quarter with preliminary unaudited revenue forecasted to be $160 million, a 24% increase from the same quarter in 2024. The Company expects to be profitable for the second half of 2025.

SunCar's revenue forecast for the full-year 2026 is $600 million, an approximate increase of 20% from its forecasted unaudited 2025 revenue of $498 million.

The Company is enjoying strong momentum in the insurance segment from its EV partnerships. In auto services, SunCar is winning an unprecedented number of countrywide bids as well as seeing increased synergies with its insurance business. The Company's further integration of ByteDance DouBao's AI into its platform is contributing to both revenue growth and cost reduction.

SunCar's CEO and Chairman, Zaichang Ye commented,“SunCar's team worked hard to achieve profitability for the second half of 2025 while still registering strong growth. We are excited about the evolution of our EV manufacturer partnerships in the insurance segment. Our industry-specific AI technology plays a large part in increasing SunCar's value proposition to these partners. In auto services' business, we are winning larger contracts and seeing increased synergies with the insurance segment because of AI and the increasing digitalization of our customers.”

