Mahhi Vij Applauds Hardik Pandya's Ex Wife Natasa Stankovic For Raising Son With Love

Taking to her social media account, Mahhi Vij reposted a clip that shows Hardik Pandya's son Agastya sitting in the stadium stands probably with the cricketer's girlfriend, Mahika Sharma, while cheering for Hardik during the match.

Sharing the video, Mahhi wrote,“This so how beautiful world looks like where a child is learnt to love and not hate.. Natasha you are doing such a wonderful job as a mother.”

In the video, the young lady who seems to be Mahika Sharma is seen seated in the stands along with little Agastya who is seen thrilled and excited to see his father Hardik Pandya, play cricket on the cricket pitch.

The clip captures a candid stadium moment as the little boy enthusiastically reacts to the game.

Mahika is seen taking care of him while Agastya looks equally comfortable with his father's new partner.

Mahhi Vij reshared the video to appreciate the positive environment in which the child is being raised, instead of unnecessary drama and trauma. She also praised the values of love and kindness being instilled in him.

For the uninitiated, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had earlier announced their separation.

Despite their personal differences, the ex couple continue to co-parent their son Agastya.

Recently, reports of Hardik Pandya gifting his son a luxury car worth approximately ₹30 crore, had made headlines.

Meanwhile, Mahhi Vij herself has been in the news regarding her personal life.

The actress who was married to actor and television host Jay Bhanushali, confirmed seperation after a decade of marital bliss.

Both Mahhi and Jay, in a statement put over their respective social media accounts, announced their seperation.

The two continue to focus on co-parenting their daughter Tara and also remain good friends.

