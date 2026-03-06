Luotea PLC - Managers' Transactions: Antti Niitynpää

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luotea PLCStock exchange release6 March 2026 at 3:15 pm

Luotea Oyj - Managers' Transactions: Antti Niitynpää

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Antti Niitynpää

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Luotea Oyj

LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 144836/15/16

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-03-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000592464

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 8930 Unit price: 2.5315 EUR

(2): Volume: 6723 Unit price: 2.5315 EUR

(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 2.52 EUR

(4): Volume: 19 Unit price: 2.52 EUR

(5): Volume: 3 Unit price: 2.52 EUR



Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 15875 Volume weighted average price: 2.53134 EUR

LUOTEA PLC

More information:

Heikki Eskola, General Counsel, +358 50 586 5907

Luotea is a real estate service company that provides comprehensive solutions throughout the entire lifecycle of properties, integrating energy efficiency and data-driven technologies. Luotea's services enhance property value and create the best possible conditions for property users. Our offering includes a wide range of advanced property maintenance, technical, and consulting services, as well as cleaning and support services.

Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden. In 2025, the company's revenue totaled €346 million, and it employs approximately 5,000 people. Luotea is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

