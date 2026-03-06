Luotea PLC - Managers' Transactions: Antti Niitynpää

Luotea PLC - Managers' Transactions: Antti Niitynpää
Stock exchange release
6 March 2026 at 3:15 pm
Luotea Oyj - Managers' Transactions: Antti Niitynpää
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Antti Niitynpää
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Luotea Oyj
LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 144836/15/16
Transaction date: 2026-03-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000592464
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8930 Unit price: 2.5315 EUR
(2): Volume: 6723 Unit price: 2.5315 EUR
(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 2.52 EUR
(4): Volume: 19 Unit price: 2.52 EUR
(5): Volume: 3 Unit price: 2.52 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 15875 Volume weighted average price: 2.53134 EUR
LUOTEA PLC
More information:
Heikki Eskola, General Counsel, +358 50 586 5907
Luotea is a real estate service company that provides comprehensive solutions throughout the entire lifecycle of properties, integrating energy efficiency and data-driven technologies. Luotea's services enhance property value and create the best possible conditions for property users. Our offering includes a wide range of advanced property maintenance, technical, and consulting services, as well as cleaning and support services.
Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden. In 2025, the company's revenue totaled €346 million, and it employs approximately 5,000 people. Luotea is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
