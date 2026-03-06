Delhi Drugs Control Department Seizes Illegal Insulin Stock Worth Rs 20 Lakh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) An inspection by the Delhi Drugs Control Department found four wholesale drug firms violating provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Drugs Rules, 1945, resulting in seizure of illegally stocked insulin preparations worth Rs 20 lakh, an official said on Friday.

The special enforcement drive at a wholesale drug market was conducted on the directions of Delhi Health and Family Welfare Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh to ensure the availability of safe, effective and quality medicines to the public, the official said in a statement.

During the inspection, officials searched the premises of six wholesale drug firms.

A large quantity of insulin preparations, including Tresiba FlexTouch 100 U/ml Pen, Glaritus 100 U/ml Cartridges, Humalog Mix50 KwikPen 100 U/ml, Apidra SoloStar 100 U/ml and Toujeo SoloStar 300 U/ml, were found stocked with defaced inscriptions on labels that are meant for government or institutional supply, said a statement.

The firms failed to produce valid purchase records for the stock. Additionally, two firms were found storing insulin preparations at normal room temperature, in violation of prescribed storage conditions that mandate strict cold chain maintenance, said the statement.

In total, 2,104 units of insulin preparations worth Rs 20,06,024 were seized during the enforcement drive, it said.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said,“Ensuring the availability of safe and effective medicines for citizens is our foremost priority.”

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is committed to maintaining strict regulatory oversight on drug storage and distribution. Any violation involving life-saving medicines like insulin will invite strict action under the law.”

Following the inspection, two firms have been booked for violations under the relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945, said the statement.

Additionally, drug samples have been collected and sent for testing and analysis to verify their quality and compliance with prescribed standards.

The Delhi Drugs Control Department reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring strict compliance with statutory provisions related to the storage and distribution of life-saving medicines.