Latin America Sports Daily For Friday, March 6, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Flaco López and Carlos Miguel handed Palmeiras a one-goal advantage in the Paulistão final, while América's Liga MX crisis deepened with a second consecutive home loss. The World Baseball Classic opened its first full day in Tokyo - Korea demolished Czechia, Australia shut out Chinese Taipei - and LATAM's powerhouse nations are about to take the stage. Six countries with Latin American roots step onto the diamond today: Cuba and Panama in San Juan, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic in Miami, Mexico in Houston, and Brazil lighting up the showcase Friday-night slot against the United States. Argentina's Fecha 9 never happened, cancelled by an AFA-backed players' strike. And Sunday's Maracanã showpiece - Flamengo against Fluminense - is now just 48 hours away.



Top Stories: Paulistao, Liga MX, World Baseball Classic, Carioca Final and More



Thursday Scoreboard · 5 March 2026









COMPETITION

RESULT

NOTE









Paulistao Final (Leg 1)

Palmeiras 1-0 Novorizontino

Flaco Lopez 34'; pen saved





Liga MX Clausura J9

America 1-2 FC Juarez

Dávila injury; 2nd straight home loss





Liga MX Clausura J9

Puebla 3-1 Tigres UANL

Gómez, Guerra, Baltazar





Liga MX Clausura J9

Monterrey 4-0 Queretaro

Orellano x2; new coach N. Sánchez debut





WBC Pool C (Tokyo)

Korea 11-4 Czechia

Moon grand slam; WBC opener





WBC Pool C (Tokyo)

Australia 3-0 Chinese Taipei

Bazzana HR; Wells 10 Ks





Copa Libertadores Phase 3 (3 Mar)

Barcelona SC 1-1 Botafogo

Villalba 22', M. Martins 65'; return Mar 10





Argentine LPF Apertura

Fecha 9 - CANCELLED

AFA player strike; rescheduled May 3













WHEN (ET)

FIXTURE

COMPETITION









Fri 11 a.m.

Cuba vs Panama

WBC Pool A, San Juan





Fri noon

Venezuela vs Netherlands

WBC Pool D, Miami





Fri 1 p.m.

Mexico vs Great Britain

WBC Pool B, Houston





Fri 6 p.m.

Colombia vs Puerto Rico

WBC Pool A, San Juan





Fri 7 p.m.

Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua

WBC Pool D, Miami





Fri 8 p.m.

USA vs Brazil

WBC Pool B, Houston





Sun 3 p.m. BRT

Fluminense vs Flamengo

Carioca Final, Maracana





Sun 8:30 p.m. BRT

Novorizontino vs Palmeiras

Paulistao Final Leg 2, Novo Horizonte





Tue Mar 10

Botafogo vs Barcelona SC

Copa Libertadores Phase 3 Leg 2







01FOOTBALLPalmeiras Take Paulistao Final Lead: Flaco 1-0, Penalty SavedIn front of a sold-out Arena Crefisa Barueri, Palmeiras edged Novorizontino 1-0 in the first leg of the Paulistão final. The decisive moment came in the 34th minute when Marlon Freitas launched a diagonal ball from deep in his own half, Ramón Sosa controlled and laid it off, and Flaco López bent a low finish into the corner of the net for his seventh goal of the season and sixth in the Paulistão - closing to within one of Novorizontino's top scorer Robson, the competition's leading marksman on seven game's other headline was goalkeeper Carlos Miguel. On the stroke of half-time, Gustavo Gómez conceded a penalty and Robson - the Paulistão's leading scorer - stepped up. Carlos Miguel stayed central, read the direction perfectly, and pushed it away. The save may prove to be the pivotal moment of the whole final.Palmeiras now need only a draw in Novo Horizonte on Sunday to lift their 27th state title. Novorizontino must win by two or more to take it in normal time; a one-goal margin sends it to penalties. Abel Ferreira's side has gone 11 consecutive games unbeaten at Arena Barueri. VAR annulled a second-half Gustavo Gómez header for offside, keeping the deficit at one.Flaco López's 34th-minute goal was his 6th of the Paulistão - closing to within one of competition leader Robson (7), who then missed a penalty that could have levelled the scoring race heading into Sunday's second leg.02FOOTBALLAmerica's Liga MX Crisis: Second Straight Home Loss as Juarez Stun the EaglesFC Juárez inflicted a second consecutive home defeat on América - stunning the Estadio Azteca crowd with a 2-1 victory that sends the reigning champions sliding out of the top eight. André Jardine's side now sit tenth in the Clausura 2026 standings, four points adrift of the playoff places with eight games remaining.The loss was compounded by an injury to winger Víctor Dávila, who was forced off and is being assessed ahead of the Jornada 10 fixture at Querétaro on Saturday. América have now conceded in every game since their dominant early-season run, and the fanbase's patience with Jardine is visibly fraying. By contrast, the only Liga MX club currently unbeaten remains Toluca - who completed Jornada 9 with 21 points after their 3-2 comeback win at Pumas CU on Tuesday.Cruz Azul lead the Clausura 2026 on 22 points - their best first-half record in a decade - while América, the defending champions, have fallen to 10th with 13 points.03FOOTBALLMonterrey New Era: Orellano Double Fires 4-0 Rout on Sanchez DebutMonterrey New Era: Orellano Double Fires 4-0 Rout on Sanchez DebutNicolás Sánchez's reign as Monterrey manager began with a statement. Hours after Domenec Torrent was dismissed, the Argentine stepped into the dugout at BBVA Bancomer - a World Cup 2026 venue - and oversaw a dominant 4-0 dismantling of Querétaro. Luca Orellano was the star of the show, bagging two and adding an assist, while Sergio Canales and Jesús Corona also got on the scoresheet. Querétaro finished the match with ten men.The result lifts Monterrey back into the top six on 13 points, though they are still nine behind Cruz Azul. Torrent, who had guided the Rayados to a strong start in the Apertura before results deteriorated, was replaced after the club's board lost patience. Sánchez - who had spells in the Argentine national team setup - will now try to mount a Liguilla push in the second half of the Clausura.Puebla also delivered the upset of the round - beating Tigres 3-1 - completing a Jornada 9 that saw the two biggest clubs in Monterrey and Mexico City both lose or draw.04BASEBALLWBC Opens in Tokyo: Korea Blasts Czechia, Australia Shuts Out Chinese TaipeiThe 2026 World Baseball Classic fired its opening salvo in Tokyo on Thursday. Korea made a ferocious statement, routing Czechia 11-4 on the back of a first-inning grand slam from Bo Gyeong Moon and two home runs from Astros prospect Shay Whitcomb. In the night session, Australia blanked Chinese Taipei 3-0 behind ten strikeouts from starter Alex Wells and a Travis Bazzana home run that silenced a partisan Tokyo Dome crowd. The shutout immediately made Australia one of the Pool C dark horses alongside defending champion Japan.For LATAM fans, today is the day the tournament truly begins. In Pool A (San Juan), Cuba faces Panama at 11 a.m. ET - though Cuban officials are absent after eight members of their delegation were denied US visas over immigration policy disputes. All players and coaches were cleared to compete. Pool D in Miami opens simultaneously: Venezuela (Acuña, Chourio, Pérez) versus the Netherlands at noon ET, and the Dominican Republic - the strongest lineup in the tournament on paper - against Nicaragua at 7 p.m.Brazil vs. USA is the Friday showcase (8 p.m. ET on Fox): it is Brazil's first WBC appearance since 2013, having qualified for 2026 through the Tucson qualifiers last March, and they open against the most star-studded roster in tournament history.05FOOTBALLBotafogo Draw 1-1 in Quito - Return Leg at Nilton Santos on March 10Botafogo face a nervy wait after drawing 1-1 away at Barcelona SC of Ecuador in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores Phase 3 tie. The hosts dominated the opening stages, with Héctor Villalba finishing clinically from close range in the 22nd minute after goalkeeper Léo Linck spilled the ball. Botafogo's second half was more composed, and Matheus Martins equalised with a tidy finish in the 65th minute to leave the tie perfectly poised.With the away-goals rule no longer in force, the aggregate is level at 1-1 heading into the return leg at Estádio Nilton Santos on March 10. Botafogo - who entered as heavy favourites - will have home support, but Barcelona have already beaten Brazilian sides there in Libertadores history. A draw on March 10 goes straight to penalties. The winner advances to the group-stage draw on March 18 in Luque.Flamengo (2025 Copa Libertadores champions) and Palmeiras are already seeded in Pot 1 for the group-stage draw on March 18. The Botafogo-Barcelona SC winner enters Pot 4.06FOOTBALLArgentine LPF Fecha 9 Cancelled: AFA Strike Idles Football Across the CountryNot a single ball was kicked across Argentine professional football on Thursday. The AFA player strike - ratified by the Liga Profesional executive committee on March 3 - effectively wiped out the entire Fecha 9 program, which had been scheduled to run from Thursday through Sunday. The dispute involves revenue distribution between players, clubs, and the federation ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which begins in Argentina's summer. The strike is now rescheduled to conclude in time for Fecha 9 to be replayed in the weekend of May 3, after Fecha 16.The cancellation reshuffles the table dynamic heading into March 10-11 Fecha 10 action: River Plate (11 pts) and Belgrano lead Zona B and Zona A respectively, while Independiente Rivadavia remain the surprise leaders of their zone. Boca Juniors, drawn at home in Fecha 9, will now not face Lanús until later in the season.The Apertura season must conclude with a significant margin before the World Cup (June 11 opening). The postponement puts extra pressure on an already tight end-of-season calendar.07BASEBALLVenezuela, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Colombia: LATAM's WBC Field Guide for FridaySeven of the tournament's 20 nations have Latin American connections, and six of them play today for the first time. The group-by-group breakdown: In Pool A (San Juan), Cuba takes on Panama at 11 a.m. and Colombia faces Puerto Rico at 6 p.m. - both fixtures carry enormous regional pride. Cuba's delegation was disrupted by US visa denials to eight officials, though every player was cleared. Manager Albert Pujols opens the Dominican Republic's Pool D campaign against Nicaragua (7 p.m. ET, Miami), with Cristopher Sánchez on the mound.Venezuela, skippered by Ronald Acuña Jr. - who memorably tried to use the MLB's ABS challenge system in an exhibition game against the Astros on Tuesday before being reminded the system doesn't apply in the WBC - opens against the Netherlands (noon ET, Miami). The Venezuela-DR fixture on March 11 is already being billed as the game of the round, with the winner likely taking Pool D. Mexico faces Great Britain at 1 p.m. (Houston). Brazil vs. USA at 8 p.m. (Fox) is the night's marquee contest.The Dominican Republic's Pool D roster features 21 MLB All-Star honors and five Gold Glove winners - the deepest lineup in the tournament. Manager Albert Pujols has named Sandy Alcantara to face Venezuela on March 11 in what could be the decisive group game.08FOOTBALLCruz Azul Unassailable at the Summit - Liga MX Halfway ReportThe Clausura 2026 has reached its halfway point and Cruz Azul's lead is beginning to look commanding. With 22 points from nine games - seven wins, one draw, one loss at the start - Nicolás Larcamón's side are a point clear of Toluca (21) and four ahead of Guadalajara (18), who have a game in hand against León on March 18. Cruz Azul's goals at Santos on Tuesday - Jeremy Márquez opening and José Paradela closing - were their sixth clean sheet of the campaign.At the other end, Santos Laguna sit bottom with just two points and no wins in nine attempts. Their coaching change has not yet yielded results. Atlético San Luis are the form team of the week after thrashing Mazatlán 4-1 - Brazilian striker Joao Pedro maintained his league-top nine goals, with Sébastien Salles-Lamonge also on the scoresheet.Joao Pedro of Atletico San Luis leads the Clausura 2026 scoring charts with 9 goals - four clear of the next group and the best individual tally at the halfway point since Hirving Lozano in 2018.09FOOTBALLCarioca Final Set: Fla-Flu at the Maracana on SundayRio de Janeiro's biggest game of the year takes place Sunday at 6 p.m. local time: Fluminense host Flamengo in a single-match Carioca final at the Maracanã, with the reigning champion Rubro-Negro seeking a 40th state title and the Tricolor chasing their 34th. Both sides have reached the decider in style - Fluminense eliminating Vasco across two legs, and Flamengo routing Madureira 11-0 on aggregate (including an 8-0 second-leg rout at the Maracanã with Pedro hat-trick and Paquetá brace).Fluminense hold home advantage after finishing as Taça Guanabara Group A leaders with 15 points, compared to Flamengo's 7 points as fourth in Group B. Flamengo arrive under new head coach Leonardo Jardim - who replaced Filipe Luís following Filipe's dismissal on March 3 - and his first competitive match in charge has enormous stakes. An equalized score at full time goes directly to penalties, no extra time.Flamengo's Pedro has scored 6 goals in this Carioca campaign, including a hat-trick in the 8-0 semifinal demolition of Madureira - the most emphatic state championship semi result in Rio football in living memory.10PREVIEWWeekend Watchlist: Fla-Flu Final, Paulistao Decider, WBC ExplosionLatin America Sports Daily. March 6, 2026. 