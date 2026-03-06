Nitish's Rajya Sabha Bid Sparks Sadness In JD(U), Ire From Cong

Congress, JD(U) Leaders Criticise Move

Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president, on Friday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to file his Rajya Sabha nomination, stating that the move was predictable and that Kumar's political sidelining had been evident since the Assembly elections. "It was clear since the Bihar Assembly election that Nitish Kumar would be sidelined afterwards. It was only due to public pressure that he was made Chief Minister. The end of his political career was predetermined," Rai told ANI.

Meanwhile, JD(U) MLA Binay Kumar Choudhary expressed disappointment over Nitish Kumar deciding to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, saying party leaders were saddened by the development. "We are sad. I cannot say anything about his decision. There is a meeting today at 5 PM at his residence," Choudhary told ANI.

Nitish Files RS Nomination With Amit Shah

The reactions came after a major political development in Bihar, where Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha in Patna on Thursday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Apart from Nitish Kumar, other NDA candidates, including Upendra Kushwaha and BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, also filed their nominations for the Upper House.

CM Pledges Continued Guidance for Bihar

Nitish Kumar, who has served as Bihar's longest-tenured Chief Minister for over two decades, earlier announced that he would be heading to the Rajya Sabha and would file his nomination in the current election cycle. The 75-year-old also said that the new Cabinet would have his full support.

"I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," Nitish Kumar posted on X. (ANI)

Supporters Protest, NDA Offers Praise

Earlier in the day, some of the Janata Dal (United) supporters opposed Nitish Kumar's move as they put up posters outside the party's office on Friday, calling for the leader to reconsider his decision.

The poster said, "Nitish sevak kar raha pukaar, neta kare apne nirnaye par poornvichar", further adding "Violation of the people's mandate and self-respect in democracy will not be tolerated now."

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) welcomed Kumar's decision and lauded his return to the parliamentary democracy. Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Nitish Kumar's tenure as Bihar CM as a "golden chapter" in the state's history during which he made significant contributions to Bihar's progress.

Rajya Sabha Election Details

The polling for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm.

According to the press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected. (ANI)

