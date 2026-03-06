Anathapindika Shines Spotlight On World Sleep Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Detox Supplement Manufacturer Connects Gut Health Resets and Brain Health to Better Sleep

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep is a physiological requirement, and World Sleep Day emphasizes the importance of getting the right amount and quality of sleep. While there are many ways to improve sleep, detoxification is one of the less commonly discussed options. Ahead of March 13th, Anathapindika Health is highlighting its Super Brain Health and Super System Booster as ways to reset the body in preparation for better sleep in 2026.

March 13, 2026, is World Sleep Day. According to the website by the same name, the theme this year is“Sleep Well, Live Better.” The World Sleep Society elaborates:“World Sleep Day is an opportunity to promote sleep health alongside thousands of other sleep health professionals and advocates. When we all promote sleep health and #WorldSleepDay together, our combined effort is greater than the sum of its parts. Spread the word about sleep health on World Sleep Day, and help elevate the conversation around sleep!”

For the team at Anathapindika, truly expanding the conversation around sleep requires the inclusion of an oft-overlooked aspect of quality slumber: detoxification.

“Our approach to formulation is a bit unconventional,” said Anathapindika founder Dr. Intaek Lee.“We are unlocking a lot of health benefits through natural formulations that focus less on nutritional amplification and more on detoxification.”

Lee adds that, among many health improvements reported by customers, restored digestive function and better brain health are common - both of which are linked to improved sleep. These benefits primarily come from two of the brand's three detoxing supplements: Super Brain Health and Super System Booster.

For example, Super Brain Health contains Lion's mane mushroom, which has been found to improve mood and sleep quality in adults. It also contains Baikal Scullcap, which has shown promising results for sleep support.

Similarly, Super System Booster supports the digestive system through several ingredients, including Indole-3-Carbinol, Chlorella Vulgaris, and Cordyceps Sinensis. While this focuses on digestion, the link between gut microbiota and sleep (often called the microbiota-gut-brain axis ) is steadily growing, suggesting that a healthy gut can directly influence better sleep quality.

Detoxification supplements like these support the body by setting the stage for higher function, cleaner bodily activity, and, in many cases, better sleep. For Lee and his team at Anathapindika, that last item is in focus this March 13, as they emphasize the link between detoxification and high-quality rest on World Sleep Day.

About Anathapindika Health

Anathapindika Health LLC was founded by Dr. Intaek Lee in July 2023 in Frisco, Texas, after months of product development. In May 2024, it relocated to Chesterfield, Missouri. In the past, Lee had worked as a scientist at the Yale School of Medicine for years alongside renowned Biomedical Scientist James Rothman. Lee is also a Buddhist meditation trainer. His health and wellness brand brings together his scientific acumen and spiritual passion to create informed solutions for natural health. Learn more at anathapindika.

Phone number: +1 945 257 7512