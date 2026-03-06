Goa CM Pramod Sawant To Present State Budget For The Seventh Time

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will present the state Budget in the Assembly on Friday. The budget session of the Goa Legislative Assembly will run from March 6 to March 27. This is the seventh time he will be presenting the budget.

Budget to Focus on Development and Welfare

Earlier on the same day, he said there are a lot of things for the development and welfare of the people of Goa. The budget presentation will start at 3:30 PM on Friday, and it will last approximately two hours. There are a lot of things we are going to do for Human Resource development and infrastructure development in the budget.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "Today, the budget session of the Goa Assembly is going to start, and I will be presenting the state budget on the first day of the session, for the seventh time. There are a lot of things for the development and welfare of the people of the state."

Pre-Budget Consultations Held

Sawant chaired Pre-Budget Consultation Meetings on 28 February ahead of the Goa State Budget 2026-27 with a wide cross-section of stakeholders and industry bodies.

According to the release, Chief Minister Sawant interacted with representatives of Solar Association, Barge Owners Association, CA & CS Associations, Goa Union of Journalists, GCCI, LUB, Verna Industries, GSIA, BNI, Goa Pharma Association, GTA & ASSOCHAM; TTAG, Liquor, Restaurant, Cashew & Event Management Associations; as well as CREDAI, Petrol Pump and Mining Associations.

Sawant informed that valuable suggestions and sector-specific inputs were received to strengthen ease of doing business, boost tourism, support MSMEs, promote green energy, and generate employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister further affirmed that the Government remains committed to a participative, growth-oriented, and people-centric Budget that accelerates Goa's economic development while ensuring inclusive progress.

Recent Government Action

Earlier, on 21 February, the CM distributed appointment offer letters to the children of freedom fighters and to candidates selected for the posts of Assistant State Tax Officer and State Tax Inspector. (ANI)

