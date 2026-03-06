First Internet Bank Joins With Owners In Honortm To Advance Veteran Business Ownership Through ETA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- First Internet Bank, an industry pioneer in the delivery of digital banking services, announced today its sponsorship of Owners In Honor'sTM Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) educational program to advance veteran economic mobility.

In 2026, First Internet Bank (Member FDIC) and Owners In HonorTM will collaborate across expanded education, financing readiness, and leadership development initiatives that support how veterans discover, prepare for, and step into small business ownership.

As part of this expanded commitment, First Internet Bank will serve as the primary Sponsor for Owners In HonorTM Veteran ETA Day Zero: Dallas at Southern Methodist University (SMU), bringing together veteran and military-connected leaders to learn how acquiring small businesses can serve as a pathway to ownership, stability, and long-term wealth creation.

First Internet Bank is also sponsoring a new Small Business Administration (SBA) and Commercial Lending education module focused on acquisition finance and leverage strategy. The program will provide aspiring business owners with practical clarity on capital planning, lender readiness, and structuring for successful transactions.

In addition, Jared Johnson, First Internet Bank Vice President and Senior Business Development Officer will join the Owners In HonorTM Board of Directors, strengthening the organization's leadership in commercial lending strategy, acquisition finance education, and veteran ownership pathways.

“First Internet Bank is helping expand access to ownership education and acquisition readiness across our veteran community,” said Patrick Flood, Founder and CEO of Owners In HonorTM.“Together, we are building scalable education, real-world lending insight, and a clear roadmap for veterans who want to acquire strong main street businesses and lead them forward.”

“Owners In HonorTM is building a disciplined, mission-driven pipeline of future business owners,” said Jared Johnson.“Founded by an entrepreneur who saw opportunity where others saw barriers, First Internet Bank understands firsthand what it takes to build and lead a business. That perspective is central to the Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition program, which equips veterans with the tools necessary to step into ownership roles and invest meaningfully in their communities.”

*About Owners In HonorTM Acquisitions and Exits: Day Zero - Dallas (SMU)

Acquisitions and Exit: Day Zero is a high impact event for Veterans, Military Families, and their Supporters to learn more about Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition as a proven pathway to business ownership and the importance of a planned exit. The Dallas event at SMU will convene Texas state leaders, lenders, acquisition experts, operators, and exit and succession professionals to provide a tangible connection to the local acquisition and exit ecosystem and illustrate actionable next steps.

*About Owners In HonorTM

Owners In HonorTM is a veteran-founded nonprofit equipping Veterans, Military Spouses, and Gold Star family members with education, mentorship, and access pathways to pursue business ownership through Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA), while preserving the legacy of America's small businesses and strengthening local economies.

*About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $5.6 Billion as of December 31, 2025, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at firstib. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member, FDIC.