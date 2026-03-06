Wholeclear Updated PST Converter Software To Make Migrating Outlook Data Safe And Easy

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 5, 2026 4:53 am - WholeClear is happy to announce the release of its new PST Converter Software. It is secure, easy, and independent to convert data from Outlook. It is easy for anyone to convert the format of PST files while keeping all of their email data safe.

The PST Converter Software is made for users, businesses, and IT experts who require a simple solution to convert and manage Outlook data. Users can convert PST files without having to be very good with technology because the interface is so basic.

The software can convert PST files into several common formats, including EML, MBOX, MSG, HTML, and others. It also lets you convert a lot of files at once, which means you can convert a lot of PST files at once. The software preserves the original email structure, attachments, metadata, and folder hierarchy the same during the conversion process.

The WholeClear PST Converter can also handle PST files of any size, which is another crucial feature. It works well with all main versions of Microsoft Outlook and Windows, so various users can count on it.

Main Features

Convert PST files into many different file formats

Allows you to convert many PST files at once

Keeps the original formatting and attachments of emails

Keeps the structure and metadata of folders

Easy-to-use interface

Works with all versions of Outlook that are popular

Compatible with Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11

Can handle big PST files without slowing down.

You can try out the free demo version.

The WholeClear PST Converter Software is a reliable way for anyone who needs to quickly and accurately convert or move Outlook PST files.

Statement from the CEO

The CEO said, "Our goal at WholeClear is to make software that makes it easier to handle complicated email tasks." "With the release of our PST Converter Software, users can move their Outlook data safely and quickly without worrying about losing data or having technical problems."

What WholeClear Is

WholeClear is a well-known software development company that makes trustworthy solutions for migrating emails, converting data, and managing files. The company's main goal is to make software that is safe, quick, and easy to use so that users and businesses can better manage their digital data. keeps making new tools that make it easier for users all over the world to manage their data.

