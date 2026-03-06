Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Czech Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, today received a phone call from Prime Minister of Czech Republic HE Andrej Babis.

During the call, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, and ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

During the call, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that the Iranian aggression on Qatari territory is a flagrant violation of Qatar's national sovereignty, is not in line with the principles of good neighborliness, and cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext, pointing out in this context that the State of Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community, but the renewed targeting of its territory does not reflect good faith and threatens the established bilateral relations between the two countries.

His Excellency also stressed the need to immediately stop any escalatory actions, return to the dialogue table, give precedence to the language of reason and wisdom, and work to contain the crisis in a way that preserves the security of the region.

For his part, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic expressed his country's concern over the developments in the region, calling for de-escalation, arbitration of the voice of reason, and a return to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos.