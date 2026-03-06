Next Wave Of Ex-Idps Arrives In Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The latest phase of the resettlement process has been successfully carried out in the villages of Tazabina and Seyidbayli in the Khojaly region, the Public Relations Department of the Rehabilitation, Construction and Management Service in the city of Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts told Trend.

The resettlement involved the relocation of 9 families, totaling 51 individuals, to Tazabina, while 4 families, comprising 16 people, were resettled in Seyidbayli.

In total, 13 families, or 67 people, have returned to their ancestral lands. During a ceremony held in Khojaly city, Mahmud Afandiyev, Deputy Executive Director of the Rehabilitation, Construction, and Management Service, presented the families with the keys to their newly rebuilt homes. He offered his congratulations to the residents, expressing his hopes for their prosperity and happiness in their restored communities.

Afandiyev further emphasized the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts taking place across the Khankendi, Khojaly, and Aghdara regions. He noted that all critical infrastructure had been established to ensure the safety and comfort of residents, including full access to electricity, natural gas, and drinking water in both villages.

This resettlement marks another significant step in the gradual repopulation of the liberated territories, carried out within the framework of the "Great Return" program, further advancing the restoration of the region's communities.