Another 300 Defenders And Two Civilians Return Home From Russian Captivity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning home from Russian captivity. Two Ukrainian civilians were also returned today. Among them are guys from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and our border service. Privates, sergeants, officers. They defended Ukraine in various areas: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mariupol. Most of them had been in captivity for over a year, some since 2022," Zelensky said.

The President thanked all the soldiers who made this result possible by replenishing the exchange fund for Ukraine, as well as the entire team that worked to achieve this result. "I am grateful to the United States for its mediation. It is important that the agreements have worked. We remember each and every one of them, and we must bring all our people back," the President emphasized.

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, added that this is the second stage of the exchange. In total, over the past two days, 500 Ukrainian military personnel and two civilians have been released.

"More good news: as part of the second stage of the prisoner exchange, which was previously agreed upon during negotiations in Geneva, another 300 of our soldiers have returned to Ukraine. Separately, we managed to free two more civilians. I congratulate everyone on their return to their homeland and wish them a speedy recovery - I know that our doctors, rehabilitation specialists, and psychologists will take the best possible care of them!" Budanov said on Telegram.

Lubinets: Most released from captivity require urgent medical attention

As reported, yesterday 200 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity as part of the exchange.

The Verkhovna Rada's Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, said yesterday that 6,622 Ukrainians have been returne from Russian captivity since the start of the full-scale war thanks to the joint efforts of state bodies and international partners.