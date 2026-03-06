Research Fellow, Centre for Regional Economic and Social Research, Sheffield Hallam University

Belen Martinez is a Research Fellow at the Centre for Regional Economic and Social Research. Belen is a qualitative researcher interested in inclusive labour market practices, working conditions, gig economy, gender, and women's empowerment.

Belen's current research explores how 'good work' and 'better business' can be generated in the South Yorkshire economy, as part of the Yorkshire and Humber Policy Innovation Programme (YPIP).

She recently completed a PhD in International Development at the University of Sussex, where her thesis examined the everyday experiences of women working in the taxi and platform (i.e. Uber and Cabify) sectors in Malaga, Spain. Through ethnographic research, she explored how women drivers navigate the challenges of working in a male-dominated sector, and how entering such a 'man's job' shapes women's agency and impacts gender equality pathways. Additionally, she has researched female safety in the workplace for an on-demand courier service in Spain.

Prior to this, she gained a degree in Labour Relations and worked in Human Resources in the financial sector, specialising in recruitment and promoting gender equality and diversity.



2024–present Research Fellow, CRESR - Sheffield Hallam University 2019–2024 Doctoral Researcher, University of Sussex

