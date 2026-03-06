MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Queen's Road Capital Notes NexGen's Announcement

March 06, 2026 6:30 AM EST | Source: Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.

Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX: QRC) (the "Company", "Queen's Road Capital" or "QRC") notes the statement released yesterday by NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen") whereby NexGen announced that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has approved NexGen's environmental assessment and issued a licence to prepare site and construct for its 100%-owned, generational, Rook I project. This was the last permit necessary before construction could begin.

QRC's first ever investment was US$30 million into NexGen in May 2020. We now hold a US$70 million debenture that is convertible at US$6.76 per share (versus the current share price of US$12.40). QRC also owns approximately 10.5 million shares of NexGen worth over US$130 million. On a fully diluted basis, QRC owns approximately 3.15% of NexGen making us one of its largest shareholders.

Warren Gilman, Chairman and CEO of the Company commented: "We congratulate Leigh Curyer and the NexGen team in achieving this final and most important milestone. QRC remains a strong, supportive partner to NexGen as it begins construction of one of the world's great mining assets which has production capacity greater than 50% of the Western World's uranium supply."

About Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.

QRC is a dividend paying, leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded companies. The Company acquires and holds securities for long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in politically safe jurisdictions.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, visit the Company's website at or contact by email ... or phone +852 2759 2022

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's growth strategy and the Company's future performance. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, inability to identify or successfully conclude corporate transactions, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; and general market and mining exploration risks. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should perform a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.