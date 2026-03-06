'Ceding Diplomatic Space': Kharge Leads Congress Attack On Modi Government

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Hailing the skilful diplomacy of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Congress on Friday launched a stinging attack on the Narendra Modi government for "continuously ceding diplomatic space".

"India's strategic autonomy and national sovereignty are under dire threat because PM Modi is getting blackmailed...," said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on social media.

Praising the skilful diplomacy of previous Congress governments and PMs, he wrote: "India has a proud record of chartering our own destiny. It remained unblemished until now. From Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, to even Atal Bihari Vajpayee - No Prime Minister has buckled under pressure of any country and made India a virtual vassal state, except Modi ji."

"From trade to oil, from data to India's long-term relationships with friendly countries, Modi ji surrendered it all," said Kharge.

"The US proclamation to 'allow' and grant us 'permission' to buy Russian oil, as a 'waiver for 30-days' clearly demonstrates Modi Govt is continuously ceding diplomatic space," said Kharge.

This is the kind of language which is used for sanctioned states, and not India, which has been a responsible and an equal partner in global order, he said.

The Congress President cited some instances to support his allegation of weak diplomacy.

"Modi ji's friend Mr Trump announces ceasefire first during Operation Sindoor, not us. He announces that he stopped the war - atleast 100 times! PM silent," he said.

"They tell India not to buy Iranian oil. GOI succumbs," said Kharge.

"Mr Trump tells us not to buy Russian oil and GOI reduces the imports. Mr Trump announced the Indo-US Trade Deal Agreement, which is contingent on India not buying Russian oil, Modi ji puts a stamp of approval," he wrote.

Now, the US grants India a "temporary 30-day waiver" and "allows" Indian refineries to buy Russian oil, he said.

Earlier, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh launched an acerbic attack on the Union government's foreign policy in the backdrop of the tension in West Asia, claiming that the country's foreign policy had been "completely exposed".

Ramesh, who is also Congress General Secretary Communications Incharge, criticised the US-Israel joint strike on Iran and called upon the Indian government to intervene, citing concerns over the safety of expatriates.

In a post on X, he said, "The country is paying a heavy price for both the substance and the methods of Prime Minister Modi's foreign policy."

Congress leader, Salman Khurshid, who also heads the party's Foreign Affairs Department, questioned the government's silence over the attack on the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in international waters off Sri Lanka.

He said the incident has "worryingly expanded the conflict to our immediate vicinity, risking further escalation on our doorstep".

Khurshid said that the official silence and compromise risks jeopardising the hard-built trust in India's naval capabilities and track record, in future Indian-led exercises, intelligence sharing, and coordination on anti-piracy and humanitarian relief operations.