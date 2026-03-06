Delhi Police Nabs Two Snatchers In Nand Nagri, Mobile Phone Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a man in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, with the stolen device, along with the motorcycle used in the crime, has been recovered, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported on February 25 at Police Station Nand Nagri. According to police, the complainant, Sameer, 25, a resident of Tulsi Niketan in UP's Ghaziabad, complained that the snatching took place around 2.15 a.m. near Gagan Cinema.

Sameer told police that after parking his tempo, he was exiting the Gagan Cinema parking lot when two persons riding a motorcycle approached from behind, snatched his mobile phone. and fled the spot.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated.

A dedicated team led by Inspector Anand Yadav, Station House Officer of Nand Nagri police station, was formed to trace the accused. The team included ASI Pramod, head constables Deepak, Rohit and Gaurav, and constables Vimal and Jitendra.

During the investigation, the team analysed available clues and local inputs to identify the suspects. Acting on the information gathered, police apprehended an accused identified as Tushar alias Tissu, 22, a resident of Harsh Vihar in Delhi.

During sustained interrogation, Tushar allegedly confessed to his involvement in the crime and disclosed the name of his associate Vikram, 29, son of late Jitender Kumar, also a resident of Gali No. 19 in Harsh Vihar. Vikram was subsequently arrested by the police team.

The snatched mobile phone belonging to the complainant was recovered from the possession of the accused. Police also seized the motorcycle, bearing registration number DL-5SDD-7096, which was allegedly used in committing the crime.

Police said that during verification, Tushar was found to be previously involved in three criminal cases, including attempted murder, robbery and theft. Further investigation into the matter is underway.