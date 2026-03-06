Fiona Newberry

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Postdodctoral Research Associate, Department of Cardiovascular Sciences, University of Leicester
I obtained a PhD from the Quadram Institute/University of East Anglia in 2021. My PhD focused on the intestinal microbiome of ME/CFS patients, Bacteroides fragilis genomics and Bacteroides phage. I started at Nottingham Trent University as a Research Assitant in 2021 exploring the microbiome in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. I also continued my interest in bacterial and phage genomics. After returning from maternity leave, I joined University of Lincoln as a Metagenomic Research Associate investigating the intestinal microbiome in military working dogs.
Currently, I am working as a Research Associate in the Cardiovascular Department. I am exploring the association between the microbiome and cardiovascular disease using novel technologies, microbial genomics and metabolomics

Experience
  Postdodctoral Research Associate, University of Leicester
Education
  2021 Quadram Institute/University of East Anglia, PhD in Microbiology

