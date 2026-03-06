Russian Troops Carry Out Over 1,100 Strikes On Donetsk Region In 24 Hours, Wounding One

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Donetsk region police on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“On March 5, the police recorded 1,127 Russian strikes on the front line and residential areas of the region... Twenty civilian objects were destroyed, including 16 residential buildings,” the report said.

Three settlements were under fire: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, and Sloviansk.

It is noted that in Kostiantynivka, an enemy FPV drone wounded a civilian.

In Druzhkivka, the Russians struck with KAB-250 drones, damaging two private houses and a boiler room.

UAVs hit large power substation in Crimea

Sloviansk was attacked by five drones, including“Molnшia-2” and“Granat-4,” damaging 14 private houses, a tractor, and a car.

In addition, information has been confirmed about a civilian wounded in Lyman as a result of shelling on March 4.

As reported, yesterday, March 5, a civilian was wounded as a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region.

Photo: illustrative, National Police