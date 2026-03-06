Air-Based C4ISR Business Report 2026: $7.54 Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, And Long-Term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air-Based C4ISR Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The air-based C4ISR market has demonstrated impressive growth in recent years. It is anticipated to grow from $5.5 billion in 2025 to $5.87 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth is attributed to a rise in airborne intelligence missions, enhanced command and control systems on aircraft, and advancements in sensor technologies. The expansion of secure airborne communication networks and increased procurement of early warning and control systems also fuel this growth.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $7.54 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Key growth drivers include integration with AI-enabled decision support tools, adoption of UAVs and aerostat platforms, and demand for real-time tactical data-link enhancements. Further market advancements include the growing use of next-generation ISR payloads, demand for multi-domain command capabilities, and integration of open-architecture C4ISR systems.

The rising demand for advanced air surveillance is set to propel market growth. Modern systems utilizing radar, sensors, and AI enhance airspace security and situational awareness, driven by heightened security threats and the need for rapid response to conflicts. Notably, global military expenditure reached $2.71 trillion in 2024, marking a significant increase, which underscores the demand for such technologies.

Leading companies are focusing on technological innovations, such as software-defined, multi-mode airborne surveillance radars. For instance, Raytheon's Sharp Sight radar enhances situational awareness and target visibility across diverse aircraft platforms. Honeywell's acquisition of CAES Systems is poised to enhance its capabilities in radar and electronic warfare, further bolstering its defense portfolio.

Prominent players in the industry include Airbus SE, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation, among others. North America was the leading region in 2025, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth.

Global trade relations and tariffs impact the market, raising procurement costs for systems reliant on imported components. However, this also spurs domestic manufacturing and investments in cost-efficient C4ISR solutions.

The air-based C4ISR market research provides comprehensive insights into market statistics, competitor analysis, and emerging trends. It covers various applications, including surveillance, command and control, and electronic warfare, across defense and commercial sectors.

Countries highlighted in market studies include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, and the USA, among others. The market encompasses revenues generated through the sale of goods and services, focusing on entities providing airborne intelligence, mission operations, and systems integration.

Key Attributes:

