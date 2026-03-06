Air-Based C4ISR Business Report 2026: $7.54 Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, And Long-Term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$5.87 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.54 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Trends
- Increasing Use of Next-Generation Airborne ISR Payloads Growing Demand for Multi-Domain Command and Control Capabilities Expansion of Tactical Data-Link Interoperability Requirements Rising Integration of Modular, Open-Architecture C4ISR Systems Strengthening Need for Persistent Wide-Area Airborne Surveillance
Companies Featured
- Airbus SE Raytheon Technologies Corporation Lockheed Martin Corporation Northrop Grumman Corporation Honeywell International Inc. Safran S.A. Leonardo S.p.A. Textron Inc. Elbit Systems Limited Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Saab Aktiebolag Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Curtiss-Wright Corporation Hensoldt AG General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Sierra Nevada Corporation Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft HAVELSAN Hava Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
