Gol Posts Strong February As Domestic Demand Surges
Key Points
- Gol's total capacity rose 14.9% in February versus the same month last year, with demand up 15.1% and the load factor edging higher to 83.2%
- Domestic operations drove the improvement, with supply up 17.6% and demand up 18.7%, while international demand grew a more modest 1.1%
- The results signal a post-bankruptcy recovery, with the carrier expanding seat capacity and flight frequency at double-digit rates
Gol Linhas Aéreas is flying more planes to more places and filling them with more passengers than it was a year ago. Brazil's largest domestic carrier reported a 14.9% increase in total available seat kilometers in February 2026 compared with the same month in 2025, according to preliminary traffic data released Thursday. Total demand, measured by revenue passenger kilometers, rose even faster at 15.1%, pushing the overall load factor to 83.2% - a gain of 0.2 percentage points year-on-year.
The airline also expanded its physical footprint in February, with total departures up 10.5% and total seats offered increasing 10.4%. The growth across every major metric suggests Gol is steadily rebuilding its network after emerging from a financially turbulent period that saw the airline complete a debt restructuring under judicial recovery.
Domestic Market Leads the Way
The strongest performance came from Brazil's domestic market, where Gol competes with LATAM Brasil, Azul, and the resurgent Viva Aerobus-linked operations. Domestic supply jumped 17.6% year-on-year, while demand climbed 18.7% - meaning the carrier filled seats faster than it added them. The domestic load factor reached 82.7%, an improvement of 0.7 percentage points over February 2025. Departures on domestic routes rose 10.7% and seats increased 10.5%.
The double-digit growth in domestic capacity reflects both the airline's network expansion and the broader strength of Brazilian air travel demand. Foreign capital has flooded into Brazilian equities in early 2026, and the Ibovespa has hit consecutive records, pointing to an economic environment that supports consumer spending on travel. Gol's domestic traffic data aligns with the wider picture of a market that is growing quickly, particularly on routes connecting Brazil's major urban centers.
International Growth More Subdued
The international picture was less dramatic but still positive on the supply side. Gol 's international capacity reached 745 million available seat kilometers, a 3.4% increase. However, demand grew only 1.1% to 636 million revenue passenger kilometers, and the international load factor dropped to 85.4% - a decline of 2.0 percentage points from February 2025. The gap between supply growth and demand growth on international routes suggests the carrier is adding capacity in anticipation of stronger traffic later in the year, possibly tied to the resumption of routes that had been suspended or scaled back.
Context: Recovery in Progress
Gol exited its judicial recovery process after a period of financial distress that included billions of reais in accumulated losses and a share price that traded at a fraction of its former levels. The February traffic data suggests the airline is now in expansion mode, adding flights and seats at rates that outpace the industry average. The question is whether the demand growth that has accompanied this capacity expansion will hold through the seasonally weaker second quarter, when Brazilian leisure travel typically slows.
What the Numbers Mean
For investors and industry watchers, the key takeaway from Gol's February data is that demand is keeping pace with supply. A load factor above 83% across the entire network indicates that the airline is not simply flooding the market with cheap seats but is managing to attract passengers at roughly the same rate it adds capacity. The domestic segment, which accounts for the vast majority of Gol's operations and where it holds the largest market share among Brazilian carriers, is the engine driving the recovery. If that demand proves durable, the airline's post-restructuring trajectory looks increasingly solid.
