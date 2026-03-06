Alpargatas ALPA4 Q4 2025: Brazil Gross Margin At Record 50%
|Metric
|Q4 2025
|Q4 2024
|YoY %
|FY 2025
|FY 2024
|YoY %
|Net Revenue
|R$1.26B
|R$1.13B
|+11.8%
|R$4.56B
|R$4.10B
|+11.2%
|Gross Profit
|R$633M
|R$376M
|+68.4%
|-
|-
|+34.0%
|Gross Margin
|50.4%
|33.3%
|+17.1 p.p.
|-
|-
|-
|Adj. EBITDA
|R$211M
|R$36M
|+486%
|R$865M
|R$575M
|+50.4%
|Adj. EBITDA Margin
|16.8%
|3.2%
|+13.6 p.p.
|-
|-
|-
|Net Income
|R$197M
|R$2M
|N/M
|R$567.9M
|R$107.4M
|+429%
|COGS
|R$623M
|R$751M
|−17.0%
|-
|-
|-
|Net Debt / EBITDA
|~0.8x
|-
|-
|~0.8x
|-
|-
|Metric
|Q4 2025
|Q4 2024
|YoY %
|FY 2025
|Brazil Pairs (Havaianas)
|60.8M
|62.0M
|−2.2%
|-
|International Pairs
|5.7M
|3.1M
|+82.5%
|-
|U.S. Pairs
|1.2M
|0.3M
|>+300%
|-
|International Revenue
|R$184M
|R$127M
|+45.0%
|-
|Brazil Revenue
|-
|-
|-
|R$3.4B (+10%)
|Brazil EBITDA
|-
|-
|-
|R$824.7M (~24%)
|Intl EBITDA
|(R$42M)
|-
|-
|R$42.1M (1st pos. since 2022)
|Brazil Sell-out
|+8.0%
|-
|-
|-
U.S. distributor model (2026 launch): The transition to Eastman Group as the U.S. distributor is scheduled to begin in 2026. Management expects the partnership to provide greater scale and distribution depth than the company achieved independently, and sees the U.S. as the largest single upside in the international portfolio. The Q4 2025 volume spike is a pipeline fill, not yet evidence of structural demand acceleration.
Rothy's stake - no acquisition: The company confirmed it will not exercise the option to acquire the remaining ~50% of Rothy's, citing valuation and strategic fit considerations. Alpargatas remains a 49.2% investor but has made clear that the strategic priority is building the Havaianas brand globally rather than expanding into a second U.S. brand.
Capital returns / new cycle: The R$850 million capital reduction paid out in December 2025 - combined with regular dividends - returned over R$1.2 billion to shareholders in 2025. The post-payout leverage of approximately 0.8x EBITDA is the lowest level in years, and management framed the result as the entry into a new corporate cycle: better profitability in Brazil, international revenue recovery, and capital discipline.
Interim CEO: Pedro Moreira Salles resigned from the chairmanship; Luiz Fernando Ziegler de Saint Edmond serves as Interim CEO. No permanent appointment has been announced, and investors may watch for a succession resolution as a near-term governance catalyst.
No formal guidance: The company has not issued quantitative guidance for 2026 revenue or earnings, consistent with prior practice. Management indicated it expects international operations - particularly Europe and the U.S. via the Eastman model - to grow faster in 2026 than they did in 2025, and that Brazil volume growth will depend on consumer income dynamics and the trajectory of the Selic rate.Watch Next - Alpargatas ALPA4 Outlook and Catalysts 04Watch Next
The most concrete near-term catalyst is the U.S. launch of the Eastman Group distributor model, expected to go live in 2026. Investors should watch whether sell-through in the U.S. accelerates from the Q4 2025 inventory build into sustainable quarterly demand. The true test will come in Q1 and Q2 2026 results, when channel fill is complete and only organic consumer pull-through should show up in the numbers.
The European recovery trajectory is another forward indicator. Management described improved order books for 2026 and cited the improvement in brand perception scores. If Europe delivers mid-single-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2026, the international segment could produce its second consecutive profitable year, which would validate the thesis that the multi-year restructuring is structurally complete.
In Brazil, the Selic rate trajectory is a direct demand lever. The Central Bank of Brazil is widely expected to begin cutting from the current 15% at the March 18, 2026 Copom meeting, though recent BRL weakness and sticky inflation have prompted markets to debate a 25 versus 50 basis point cut. A faster easing cycle would support consumer purchasing power and could accelerate Havaianas volume growth in 2026.
The CEO succession process is an unquantifiable variable but bears watching. Pedro Moreira Salles' departure removes a significant institutional sponsor from the company's leadership structure. A permanent appointment of a CEO with a clear international expansion mandate would be a positive governance signal for the stock.
Q1 2026 results are scheduled for around May 2026. Investors will look for early signals from the Eastman launch, Brazil sell-out trends through the summer season (January–March), and the first read on whether margin levels achieved in Q4 2025 are sustainable or partly a seasonal effect.Risks - Alpargatas ALPA4 Investment Risks 05Risks
Brazil's 15% Selic rate is the most immediate macro risk. High interest rates squeeze disposable income - particularly in the lower and middle consumer segments that are Havaianas' core domestic market. If rate cuts are delayed or prove insufficient to revive consumer spending, Brazil volume growth could remain flat or decline, offsetting the pricing and margin gains that have driven the current profitability recovery.
The U.S. channel build-up presents a two-sided risk. On one hand, if the Eastman partnership fails to generate pull-through once inventory is in place, Q1 and Q2 2026 U.S. volumes will fall sharply below Q4 2025's exceptional level, distorting the international revenue story and potentially impairing the narrative of international recovery. On the other hand, a successful Eastman launch could substantially surprise on the upside given Havaianas' top-two brand awareness among U.S. consumers for open footwear.
Rothy's tariff exposure is a financial and strategic risk. U.S. tariffs on Chinese-manufactured goods compress Rothy's gross margin, and Alpargatas, as a 49.2% equity holder, absorbs its proportional share of those earnings impairments through its equity accounting line. If U.S.-China trade tensions escalate further, Rothy's reported financials could become a recurring drag on consolidated results.
Brand risk from the Havaianas controversy around the Fernanda Torres year-end 2025 campaign remains difficult to quantify. The sell-out improvement of 8% in Q4 2025 suggests the boycott mobilization had limited commercial impact in the short term, but brand erosion - if it accumulates - would be slow to appear in quarterly KPIs and harder to reverse once established.
Currency volatility is a structural consideration. Alpargatas manufactures primarily in Brazil, sells globally in local currencies, and carries Rothy's as a USD-denominated investment. A BRL appreciation cycle would benefit Rothy's equity valuation when translated to reais but compress the revenue of international operations in BRL terms. The current USD/BRL rate of approximately 5.27 offers modest cushion compared with the 5.50–5.80 range seen at the start of 2026.Sector Context - Brazilian Footwear and Consumer Discretionary Sector Context
Brazil's footwear sector is dominated by a small number of large domestic manufacturers, with Alpargatas operating in the open-footwear and leisure segment alongside Vulcabras (Olympikus, Under Armour) and Grendene (Ipanema, Melissa). The market is characterized by strong domestic brand loyalty and meaningful seasonality, with Q4 and Q1 forming the peak summer season in the Southern Hemisphere.
Havaianas occupies an unusual global position: a Brazilian brand with strong recognition in Europe, the U.S., and Latin America, yet with far lower penetration than its brand awareness metrics would suggest - particularly in the U.S. The move to a distributor model with Eastman Group is a direct attempt to convert awareness into shelf space and volume, closing the gap between what consumers know about the brand and what they can easily purchase.
The Brazilian consumer discretionary sector faces the structural headwind of a 15% Selic rate, the highest in the developed and emerging market universe among major economies. Prior easing cycles have proven directly positive for Havaianas volume in the mass market; the current tightening cycle has been partially offset by strong pricing discipline, brand premiumization, and the shift toward higher-margin specialty channel sales.
Alpargatas' record-high annual profit in 2025 was achieved in one of Brazil's most restrictive monetary environments in two decades, which is both a testament to the operational improvements made since 2022 and a potential sign that earnings momentum could accelerate materially once monetary conditions ease and consumer purchasing power recovers.
