Alpargatas ALPA4 Q4 2025: Brazil Gross Margin At Record 50%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) 3 Key Points -Alpargatas delivered Q4 2025 net income of R$197 million (~$37.4M), rebounding from near-zero a year earlier, as gross margin surged to 50.4% - the company's highest quarterly rate since its turnaround began - reversing a 2024 inventory write-down overhang that had suppressed costs and margins. -Adjusted EBITDA surged from R$36 million to R$211 million (~$40.0M) in the quarter, with Havaianas Brazil achieving a record gross margin of 50.9%, while international volumes jumped 82% year-over-year to 5.7 million pairs - though the U.S. surge largely reflects an initial inventory build ahead of a new Eastman Group distributor model launching in 2026. -Full-year 2025 net income of R$567.9 million (~$107.8M) is the highest in company history, and more than R$1.2 billion (~$227.7M) was returned to shareholders via dividends and a R$850 million (~$161.3M) capital reduction, while leverage fell to roughly 0.8x EBITDA. What Happened - Alpargatas Q4 2025 Earnings Overview 01What Happened Alpargatas S.A. (B3: ALPA4), the Brazilian footwear group best known for its Havaianas brand, reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on March 5, 2026, posting net income of R$197 million (~$37.4M) - a recovery from the near-zero R$2 million recorded in Q4 2024. Revenue grew 11.8% year-over-year to R$1.26 billion (~$239.1M), while the cost of goods sold fell nearly 17% to R$623 million (~$118.2M), a combination that drove a sharp expansion in gross profit to R$633 million (~$120.1M) and a gross margin of 50.4%. The magnitude of the year-on-year improvement is partly explained by an unfavorable comparison: Q4 2024 was depressed by inventory write-downs totalling hundreds of millions of reais, which elevated cost of goods and compressed margins to just 33.3%. With those write-downs absent in Q4 2025, and with discipline pricing and efficiency gains in manufacturing and logistics taking hold, the underlying profitability of the Havaianas business became clearly visible. Adjusted EBITDA reached R$211 million (~$40.0M) in the quarter, against R$36 million a year earlier, producing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.8% compared with 3.2% in Q4 2024. The Havaianas operation specifically reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.1%, up from 2.7%. For the full year 2025, the company reported net income of R$567.9 million (~$107.8M) - the highest annual profit in Alpargatas' history - on revenue of R$4.56 billion (~$865.3M), up 11% from 2024. Full-year adjusted EBITDA of R$865 million (~$164.1M) was more than double the 2024 level, reflecting the combined effect of domestic margin recovery and the international segment's first profitable year since 2022. Key Drivers - Alpargatas Q4 2025 Results Analysis 02Key Drivers Brazil Domestic Performance Brazil Domestic Brazil remained the core earnings engine. The company sold 60.8 million pairs of Havaianas domestically in Q4 2025, fractionally below the 62 million pairs sold in Q4 2024, but better pricing and a stronger product mix more than compensated for the volume softness. Sell-out - the rate at which products sold through at retail - rose 8% in the quarter, suggesting that channel inventory is moving efficiently and that consumer demand for the brand remains resilient even in a high-interest-rate environment. Brazil's gross margin reached 50.9% in Q4 2025, the highest ever recorded by the company in a single quarter, reflecting gains in manufacturing efficiency at its four domestic plants, improvements in logistics - including reduced freight costs - and the absence of the prior-year inventory write-downs. For the full year, Brazil revenue reached R$3.4 billion (~$645.2M), up 10%, while Brazil EBITDA came in at R$824.7 million (~$156.5M) at a margin of approximately 24%. Management has been consistent in citing disciplined sell-in management - keeping volumes shipped to the trade in line with actual sell-out - as the mechanism that prevents inventory accumulation and defends pricing. A 77% grocery channel market share for Havaianas, according to the company, provides a highly stable volume floor even during periods of softer discretionary spending. International Operations and U.S. Transition International & U.S. Transition International volumes rose 82.5% year-over-year to 5.7 million pairs in Q4 2025, generating revenue of R$184 million (~$34.9M), a 45% gain. The headline volume figure was dominated by the United States, where pairs sold jumped from approximately 300,000 to 1.2 million - an increase of more than 300%. Management was explicit, however, that the U.S. surge does not yet reflect organic sell-through acceleration: it largely reflects the initial inventory build-up by Eastman Group, the new U.S. distribution partner, ahead of the launch of the revised distributor model in 2026. Europe showed more organic improvement, with sell-out growing in the mid-single digits in key markets as the company resolved multi-year on-time-in-full delivery problems and began rebuilding retailer confidence. Management described 2025 as a "turnaround year" for Europe - one where brand scores improved and order books for 2026 began to grow again after several years of contraction. The international segment still recorded a quarterly EBITDA loss of R$42 million in Q4 2025, largely due to the upfront costs of the U.S. transition and continued investment in brand-building. On a full-year basis, however, international EBITDA reached R$42.1 million (~$8.0M), marking the first positive annual result for the segment since 2022 - a milestone management highlighted as evidence that the multi-year restructuring of the global operation has reached an inflection point. Rothy's, the sustainable footwear brand in which Alpargatas holds a 49.2% equity stake, remained a passive financial investment after the company decided not to exercise its option to acquire the remaining stake. Rothy's 2024 revenue was US$210.6 million, up 16.8% year-over-year, though the brand faces tariff headwinds from U.S. duties on Chinese-manufactured goods that compressed its EBITDA margin in 2025. Margin Recovery and Cost Structure Margin Recovery & Cost Structure The near-17% reduction in cost of goods sold is the most structurally significant figure in the Q4 2025 income statement. It reflects three concurrent factors: the normalization of inventory write-downs that distorted the Q4 2024 base; genuine manufacturing efficiency gains from the zero-based budgeting program, which the company says has reduced fixed operating expenses by 17% relative to 2022 levels; and freight cost improvements, particularly on the China -to-U.S. corridor that affects the international supply chain. Ten consecutive quarters of positive operational cash generation - and cumulative operating cash flow exceeding R$1.3 billion since the program began - indicate that the margin improvement is embedded in the operating model and not merely cyclical. The company's capital investment program of R$220 million in 2025 has been directed primarily at manufacturing modernization, with the company citing ROIC improvement of 7 percentage points year-over-year in Q3 2025 as evidence of returns from these investments. Financial Detail - Alpargatas Q4 2025 Income Statement and Segment Tables 03Financial Detail Consolidated Financial KPIs Table Consolidated KPIs

Metric Q4 2025 Q4 2024 YoY % FY 2025 FY 2024 YoY % Net Revenue R$1.26B R$1.13B +11.8% R$4.56B R$4.10B +11.2% Gross Profit R$633M R$376M +68.4% - - +34.0% Gross Margin 50.4% 33.3% +17.1 p.p. - - - Adj. EBITDA R$211M R$36M +486% R$865M R$575M +50.4% Adj. EBITDA Margin 16.8% 3.2% +13.6 p.p. - - - Net Income R$197M R$2M N/M R$567.9M R$107.4M +429% COGS R$623M R$751M −17.0% - - - Net Debt / EBITDA ~0.8x - - ~0.8x - -

Metric Q4 2025 Q4 2024 YoY % FY 2025 Brazil Pairs (Havaianas) 60.8M 62.0M −2.2% - International Pairs 5.7M 3.1M +82.5% - U.S. Pairs 1.2M 0.3M >+300% - International Revenue R$184M R$127M +45.0% - Brazil Revenue - - - R$3.4B (+10%) Brazil EBITDA - - - R$824.7M (~24%) Intl EBITDA (R$42M) - - R$42.1M (1st pos. since 2022) Brazil Sell-out +8.0% - - -

Volume and Segment KPIs Table Volume & Segment KPIsManagement Signals - Alpargatas Q4 2025 Earnings Call Guidance Management Signals

U.S. distributor model (2026 launch): The transition to Eastman Group as the U.S. distributor is scheduled to begin in 2026. Management expects the partnership to provide greater scale and distribution depth than the company achieved independently, and sees the U.S. as the largest single upside in the international portfolio. The Q4 2025 volume spike is a pipeline fill, not yet evidence of structural demand acceleration.

Rothy's stake - no acquisition: The company confirmed it will not exercise the option to acquire the remaining ~50% of Rothy's, citing valuation and strategic fit considerations. Alpargatas remains a 49.2% investor but has made clear that the strategic priority is building the Havaianas brand globally rather than expanding into a second U.S. brand.

Capital returns / new cycle: The R$850 million capital reduction paid out in December 2025 - combined with regular dividends - returned over R$1.2 billion to shareholders in 2025. The post-payout leverage of approximately 0.8x EBITDA is the lowest level in years, and management framed the result as the entry into a new corporate cycle: better profitability in Brazil, international revenue recovery, and capital discipline.

Interim CEO: Pedro Moreira Salles resigned from the chairmanship; Luiz Fernando Ziegler de Saint Edmond serves as Interim CEO. No permanent appointment has been announced, and investors may watch for a succession resolution as a near-term governance catalyst.

No formal guidance: The company has not issued quantitative guidance for 2026 revenue or earnings, consistent with prior practice. Management indicated it expects international operations - particularly Europe and the U.S. via the Eastman model - to grow faster in 2026 than they did in 2025, and that Brazil volume growth will depend on consumer income dynamics and the trajectory of the Selic rate.

Watch Next - Alpargatas ALPA4 Outlook and Catalysts 04Watch Next

The most concrete near-term catalyst is the U.S. launch of the Eastman Group distributor model, expected to go live in 2026. Investors should watch whether sell-through in the U.S. accelerates from the Q4 2025 inventory build into sustainable quarterly demand. The true test will come in Q1 and Q2 2026 results, when channel fill is complete and only organic consumer pull-through should show up in the numbers.

The European recovery trajectory is another forward indicator. Management described improved order books for 2026 and cited the improvement in brand perception scores. If Europe delivers mid-single-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2026, the international segment could produce its second consecutive profitable year, which would validate the thesis that the multi-year restructuring is structurally complete.

In Brazil, the Selic rate trajectory is a direct demand lever. The Central Bank of Brazil is widely expected to begin cutting from the current 15% at the March 18, 2026 Copom meeting, though recent BRL weakness and sticky inflation have prompted markets to debate a 25 versus 50 basis point cut. A faster easing cycle would support consumer purchasing power and could accelerate Havaianas volume growth in 2026.

The CEO succession process is an unquantifiable variable but bears watching. Pedro Moreira Salles' departure removes a significant institutional sponsor from the company's leadership structure. A permanent appointment of a CEO with a clear international expansion mandate would be a positive governance signal for the stock.

Q1 2026 results are scheduled for around May 2026. Investors will look for early signals from the Eastman launch, Brazil sell-out trends through the summer season (January–March), and the first read on whether margin levels achieved in Q4 2025 are sustainable or partly a seasonal effect.

Risks - Alpargatas ALPA4 Investment Risks 05Risks

Brazil's 15% Selic rate is the most immediate macro risk. High interest rates squeeze disposable income - particularly in the lower and middle consumer segments that are Havaianas' core domestic market. If rate cuts are delayed or prove insufficient to revive consumer spending, Brazil volume growth could remain flat or decline, offsetting the pricing and margin gains that have driven the current profitability recovery.

The U.S. channel build-up presents a two-sided risk. On one hand, if the Eastman partnership fails to generate pull-through once inventory is in place, Q1 and Q2 2026 U.S. volumes will fall sharply below Q4 2025's exceptional level, distorting the international revenue story and potentially impairing the narrative of international recovery. On the other hand, a successful Eastman launch could substantially surprise on the upside given Havaianas' top-two brand awareness among U.S. consumers for open footwear.

Rothy's tariff exposure is a financial and strategic risk. U.S. tariffs on Chinese-manufactured goods compress Rothy's gross margin, and Alpargatas, as a 49.2% equity holder, absorbs its proportional share of those earnings impairments through its equity accounting line. If U.S.-China trade tensions escalate further, Rothy's reported financials could become a recurring drag on consolidated results.

Brand risk from the Havaianas controversy around the Fernanda Torres year-end 2025 campaign remains difficult to quantify. The sell-out improvement of 8% in Q4 2025 suggests the boycott mobilization had limited commercial impact in the short term, but brand erosion - if it accumulates - would be slow to appear in quarterly KPIs and harder to reverse once established.

Currency volatility is a structural consideration. Alpargatas manufactures primarily in Brazil, sells globally in local currencies, and carries Rothy's as a USD-denominated investment. A BRL appreciation cycle would benefit Rothy's equity valuation when translated to reais but compress the revenue of international operations in BRL terms. The current USD/BRL rate of approximately 5.27 offers modest cushion compared with the 5.50–5.80 range seen at the start of 2026.

Sector Context - Brazilian Footwear and Consumer Discretionary Sector Context

Brazil's footwear sector is dominated by a small number of large domestic manufacturers, with Alpargatas operating in the open-footwear and leisure segment alongside Vulcabras (Olympikus, Under Armour) and Grendene (Ipanema, Melissa). The market is characterized by strong domestic brand loyalty and meaningful seasonality, with Q4 and Q1 forming the peak summer season in the Southern Hemisphere.

Havaianas occupies an unusual global position: a Brazilian brand with strong recognition in Europe, the U.S., and Latin America, yet with far lower penetration than its brand awareness metrics would suggest - particularly in the U.S. The move to a distributor model with Eastman Group is a direct attempt to convert awareness into shelf space and volume, closing the gap between what consumers know about the brand and what they can easily purchase.

The Brazilian consumer discretionary sector faces the structural headwind of a 15% Selic rate, the highest in the developed and emerging market universe among major economies. Prior easing cycles have proven directly positive for Havaianas volume in the mass market; the current tightening cycle has been partially offset by strong pricing discipline, brand premiumization, and the shift toward higher-margin specialty channel sales.

Alpargatas' record-high annual profit in 2025 was achieved in one of Brazil's most restrictive monetary environments in two decades, which is both a testament to the operational improvements made since 2022 and a potential sign that earnings momentum could accelerate materially once monetary conditions ease and consumer purchasing power recovers.