Electronic Waste Business Report 2026: $85+ Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, And Long-Term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Waste Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The electronic waste market has shown significant growth, with estimations predicting an increase from $58.1 billion in 2025 to $62.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. This growth is attributed to the increase in discarded consumer electronics, lack of formal recycling infrastructure, and rising awareness about environmental pollution. Additionally, there is a growing demand for precious metals recovery as rapid technological obsolescence continues.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $85.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Key drivers include stringent e-waste regulations, advancements in recycling technologies, and the integration of AI and robotics in e-waste processing. The expansion of corporate take-back programs and the demand for sustainable electronics manufacturing are also notable trends. Noteworthy advancements during this period include circular economy adoption, AI-enabled e-waste management, smart recycling automation, IoT-enabled tracking of e-waste, and sustainable e-waste collection systems.

The proliferation of electronic products is a pivotal factor driving the electronic waste market's expansion. This includes smartphones, computers, and various household gadgets, largely due to urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and fast-paced technological innovation. As device lifespans shorten, efficient recycling and disposal solutions become crucial. For instance, the GSM Association noted that 80% of global mobile internet users utilized 4G or 5G smartphones in 2023, contributing to increased e-waste and emphasizing the need for sustainable waste management solutions.

Industry leaders in the electronic waste market are focusing on innovative solutions like consumer e-waste take-back platforms, simplifying recycling, and supporting environmentally responsible disposal. For example, Attero Recycling Private Limited launched Selsmart, an integrated consumer take-back platform in India. This service allows users to arrange for the pickup of old electronics, secure data wiping, and obtain fair market value for returned devices. The collected e-waste is processed using patented technology to recover valuable metals, promoting a circular economy. This model plans to expand from ten metro cities to nationwide coverage.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market. In March 2024, GreenBox Group Pty Limited acquired Remark-IT Solutions Limited, expanding its reach into New Zealand and enhancing e-waste management capabilities through sustainable practices. Remark-IT's expertise in lifecycle management aligns with global best practices in e-waste recovery and refurbishment.

Prominent companies in the electronic waste market include Veolia Environnement S.A., Umicore SA, Waste Management Inc., Aurubis AG, Republic Services Inc., and more. The market outlook is influenced by shifts in global trade relations and tariffs, impacting the cost of recycling, especially in regions like North America and Europe that rely on Asian imports. While these challenges persist, they are also fostering local sourcing and domestic recycling efforts, fueling innovation in sustainable e-waste solutions.

