Five Nigerian Nationals Deported By Delhi Police In February Crackdown

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Five Nigerian nationals, who were found illegally staying in India, were deported or repatriated, said officials on Friday, adding that this was part of an ongoing crackdown by the Delhi Police in the national capital.

According to police officials, the operation was carried out by teams from various police stations and specialised units in the district, who regularly gather intelligence on foreign nationals suspected of residing or moving around in the area without valid documents.

Police stated that individuals staying illegally in the country put pressure on local resources, prompting authorities to intensify verification drives and legal action against such cases. During February, a total of five Nigerian nationals were apprehended for overstaying in India without valid visas.

Of these, three Nigerian nationals were deported by the Uttam Nagar Police Station team, while two others were repatriated by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Dwarka District. The entire operation was conducted under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Dwarka District.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Matthew Chikwado Onuwa, Paul Onyekachi Ekwenze, and Aiyuguhjh Elvis, who were deported, and Christopher Uchechukwu Kalu and John Nnamdi Okafor, who were repatriated.

Police said the teams acted on specific inputs regarding foreign nationals who had either overstayed their visas or had allegedly entered the country without valid documentation and were residing in areas of the Dwarka District.

After being apprehended, the individuals were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which ordered their deportation or repatriation. Following the legal process, they were sent to a detention centre before being deported from the country.

Last year, the new Immigration and Foreigners Act that came into effect had strict rules on passports, visas, and immigration. While the law makes it mandatory for hotels, hospitals, and education institutions to report foreigners to officials, it enhances the powers of the Bureau of Immigration to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

Anyone found using a forged passport or visa for entering India or staying in or exiting is liable to be punished with a jail term of up to seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The law has provisions for punishment for those supplying forged passports or travel documents.