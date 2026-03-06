Copper Clad Laminate Industry Report 2026: $21.5 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, And Long-Term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper Clad Laminate Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global copper clad laminate market has demonstrated robust growth and is poised for further expansion. Valued at $14.51 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $15.67 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. This substantial growth can be attributed to the expansion of consumer electronics manufacturing, increased production of printed circuit boards, and advancements in resin formulation technologies. The availability of glass fiber reinforced substrates further supports this upward trend.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $21.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.2%. Growth drivers include rising demand for electric vehicles and associated charging infrastructure, increased adoption of 5G communication systems, and advancements in semiconductor packaging. There is also a notable shift towards lightweight electronic components. Key market trends include the adoption of high-frequency copper clad laminates, growing demand for low-loss PCB materials, and increasing use of flexible laminates. Miniaturized electronic devices and enhanced thermal stability are also gaining traction.

The consumer electronics sector continues to drive demand for copper clad laminates, which are essential for creating complex circuitry in devices used daily. Statistics from the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association highlight significant growth in electronic equipment output. In May 2023, Japan's electronic equipment production hit 771.45 billion yen ($5.6 billion), with consumer electronics production up significantly from 2022 levels. Such trends underscore the burgeoning demand for copper clad laminates in the consumer electronics industry.

To meet evolving industry needs, leading market players like DuPont are launching innovative products. DuPont introduced the Pyralux ML Series in April 2024, a range of double-sided metal-clad laminates designed for high thermal management in extreme environments. This product line exemplifies the market's focus on enhancing performance and durability.

Strategic acquisitions are reshaping the landscape, as shown by MBK Partners' acquisition of NexFlex Co., a prominent copper clad laminate manufacturer, in March 2023. This move is expected to open new growth avenues, particularly with the increasing demand for smartphone materials and 5G technology adoption.

Prominent companies in the copper clad laminate market include Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Panasonic Holding Corporation, Taiwan Union Technology Corporation, and more. Asia-Pacific was the leading region in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing area in the forecasted period. The market encompasses a diverse array of products, including organic resin, metal-core, and ceramic base copper clad laminates, with a focus on factory gate values to capture the full scope of sales revenue.

The market's value is determined by the revenues garnered from the sale of goods and services, excluding resales along the supply chain. With sales being driven by innovations in electronic device production and new material technologies, the copper clad laminate market is set to maintain its growth trajectory.

Key Attributes:

