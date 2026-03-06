Health Care And Social Assistance Business Report 2026: $2.25 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, And Long-Term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health Care and Social Assistance Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The health care and social assistance market has experienced robust growth, expanding from $1.61 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $1.73 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 7%. This growth has been driven by hospital and clinical infrastructure expansion, rising chronic disease prevalence, an aging population, and increased public and private healthcare investments. Looking ahead, the market is projected to thrive further, reaching $2.25 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.8%. Key factors include a rising demand for value-based care, adoption of digital health platforms, and home-based care service expansions, along with a heightened focus on mental health support and IT infrastructure investments.

Significant industry trends forecast an increased adoption of telehealth and remote care services, enhanced digital health record integration, growing personalized care demand, and community-based care delivery expansion. Enhanced attention is on preventive and holistic healthcare approaches.

The escalation of chronic illnesses, fueled by an aging population and adverse lifestyle factors such as poor diet, inactivity, obesity, and smoking, is anticipated to drive market growth. Healthcare and social assistance play crucial roles in managing these conditions by offering medical treatment, preventive care, and supportive services, enhancing patients' quality of life and minimizing complications. For example, CDC data emphasizes that by 2023, approximately 76.4% of U.S. adults, equating to over 194 million individuals, suffered from at least one chronic condition, with 51.4% managing multiple illnesses, including heart disease, diabetes, and obesity.

Industry leaders are increasingly deploying cutting-edge digital health solutions, such as AI-powered personal health assistants, to cater to the growing demand for personalized, efficient healthcare services. These platforms integrate with patient medical records to provide real-time health guidance, care navigation, and symptom triage, promoting effective care delivery. In December 2025, Included Health introduced Dot, an AI-driven personal health assistant, exemplifying the trend towards tech-enhanced, hybrid care models.

Major market players include UnitedHealth Group Inc, CVS Health Corporation, Cigna Corp, Elevance Health Inc, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc, Humana Inc, and more. Notable regional dynamics are seen with North America leading the market by 2025. Important regions in this sector encompass Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, and Middle East, among others, with key countries including the USA, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK.

Reflecting on recent strategic movements, Inc.'s acquisition of One Medical for $3.9 billion in February 2023 highlights significant industry consolidation, aiming to broaden healthcare offerings by merging physical clinics with existing online services.

The market's evolution continues to be characterized by advancements in telemedicine, remote monitoring, and predictive analytics, aligning with sustained investments in digital transformation and service delivery aimed at enhancing patient experiences.

Key Attributes:

