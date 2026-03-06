Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage Market Report 2026-2035 Featuring Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The derivatives and commodities brokerage market has witnessed robust growth, and this trend is poised to continue. The market size is projected to expand from $598.49 billion in 2025 to $648.33 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This historical growth has been driven by factors such as the expansion of commodity futures exchanges, increased participation of institutional investors, the rise of electronic trading platforms, heightened price volatility, and the availability of standardized derivative contracts.

Looking forward, the market is anticipated to grow significantly, reaching $938.91 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.7%. This forecast period growth can be attributed to the adoption of AI-driven trading analytics, demand for sustainable commodity derivatives, expansion of cross-border trading, integration of blockchain-based settlements, and real-time risk monitoring. Key trends include the rise of algorithmic trading platforms, advanced risk management tools, and increased demand for commodity hedging solutions.

The digitization of trading is expected to be a significant catalyst for growth in the derivatives and commodities brokerage market. The digital trading landscape offers benefits such as enhanced investment monitoring, faster transactions, and cost savings. Brokerage firms are increasingly providing specialized investment advice and solutions. A notable example is the UK joining the first global digital trade agreement through the World Trade Organization, potentially boosting the UK's GDP significantly.

Companies in this market are strengthening their positions by developing digital platforms. For instance, in June 2024, IG launched a UK derivatives platform, providing access to a wide range of underlying assets and offering advanced trading tools. Such initiatives aim to equip traders with sophisticated instruments and actionable insights.

A significant market development was Marex's acquisition of Eagle Commodities in August 2023. This strategic move aims to enhance Marex's global presence and leverage Eagle Commodities' expertise in derivatives and commodities brokerage.

Prominent companies in this market include Nomura Holdings Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., and many others. These organizations are catering to various regions, with North America as the largest market in 2025. The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and others, with key countries like the USA, China, India, and Germany.

The derivatives and commodities brokerage market encompasses revenues from providing research, advisory, trading platforms, and support services. The market's value comprises sales of goods and services within specified geographies.

Markets Covered:



By Type: Commodity Brokerage, Derivative Brokerage

By Brokers: Futures Commission Merchants, Introducing Brokers, and others

By Derivative Contract: Options, Futures, Forwards, Swaps By Application: Futures Company, Securities Company, Bank Institutions

Subsegments:



By Commodity Brokerage: Agricultural, Energy, Metals, and more By Derivative Brokerage: Options Brokerage, Swaps Brokerage, etc.

Key Attributes:

