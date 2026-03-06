Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage Market Report 2026-2035 Featuring Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$648.33 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$938.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage Market Trends
- Increasing Adoption of Algorithmic Trading Platforms Rising Use of Advanced Risk Management Tools Growing Demand for Commodity Hedging Solutions Expansion of Multi-Asset Trading Offerings Enhanced Focus on Regulatory-Compliant Trading Infrastructure
Companies Featured
- Nomure Holdings Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Morgan Stanley Citigroup Inc. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Abans Global Limited Bovill Limited Northern Trust Corporation TP ICAP Group Plc Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. Japan Exchange Group ICICI Securities Limited Kotak Securities Ltd. Sharekhan The Charles Schwab Corporation Fidelity Investments Interactive Brokers Group Inc. TradeStation Group Inc. Saxo Bank A/S Pepperstone Group Limited Plus500 Ltd. CMC Markets plc Admiral Markets Group Alpari International Limited Swissquote Group Holding Ltd. AvaTrade Ltd. Trading Point Group
