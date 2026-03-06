Kosovo President Dissolves Parliament To Permit New Election
Pristina: Kosovo's president Vjosa Osmani dissolved the country's parliament on Friday, after lawmakers failed to agree on a new president, with voters now eyeing a third election in just over a year.
"This situation was completely avoidable. It is a great misfortune that those representatives did not choose the interest of the people," Osmani told reporters.
