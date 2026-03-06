Emerging Markets Shaken Yet Rally Hopes Persist Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Emerging market assets have endured one of their sharpest jolts in years as conflict spreading across the Middle East triggered a global flight from risk, driving currencies, equities and bonds lower while prompting major investment banks to scale back bullish positions.

Heightened geopolitical tensions following United States and Israeli strikes on Iran unsettled financial markets, pushing investors towards the safety of the US dollar and gold. Emerging market currencies and equities moved towards their steepest weekly declines in roughly three years as capital retreated from higher-risk assets and volatility intensified across global trading desks.

The turbulence forced some of the world's largest financial institutions to reassess their strategies. JPMorgan trimmed its overweight positions in emerging market foreign exchange and local-currency bonds, reducing exposure to reflect growing uncertainty surrounding the conflict. Citigroup also cut its holdings in emerging market currencies, halving its exposure as the geopolitical outlook darkened and oil prices surged.

Market indicators illustrated the abrupt shift in sentiment. A widely followed index of emerging-market currencies slid around 0.7 per cent, while the MSCI gauge tracking equities across developing economies fell close to 2 per cent in early trading during the sell-off.

Individual markets mirrored the broad decline. Benchmark indices in Asia and the Middle East weakened, with stocks in Hong Kong, Turkey and several other emerging economies recording losses. India's Nifty 50 index slipped more than 1 per cent, reflecting concerns over rising oil prices and the potential inflationary pressure on energy-importing economies.

Bond markets also came under pressure as investors unwound positions built during a powerful rally earlier in the year. Local-currency debt from developing economies had attracted strong inflows amid expectations of looser monetary policy in advanced economies and a weaker US dollar. That momentum stalled as geopolitical risk pushed global funds toward traditional safe havens.

Higher energy prices intensified concerns for many developing economies that depend heavily on imported oil. Brent crude climbed sharply as fears grew that tensions could disrupt shipping routes or escalate into a wider regional confrontation. Analysts warned that sustained high energy costs could widen current-account deficits and strain currencies in countries across Asia and Latin America.

Despite the abrupt reversal, some investors argue the sell-off may prove temporary. Emerging markets entered the year with relatively strong macroeconomic foundations compared with previous cycles. Several governments have reduced external debt burdens, improved fiscal balances and built foreign-exchange reserves that can cushion currency volatility.

Fund managers also point to structural changes in global capital flows. Cross-border investment among developing economies has increased, particularly between Asian and Gulf markets, providing an alternative source of financing when Western investors retreat. Sovereign wealth funds and regional banks have expanded their footprint in emerging-market debt and infrastructure projects, deepening local capital markets.

Another factor shaping investor sentiment is the fragmentation of global geopolitics. Strategic competition among major powers has accelerated supply-chain diversification and redirected manufacturing investment toward countries such as Vietnam, Mexico and Indonesia. Economists say this shift has supported export growth and strengthened long-term economic prospects for many emerging economies.

Currency strategists note that the surge in the US dollar following the outbreak of hostilities may not endure indefinitely. Expectations of slower growth in advanced economies and potential monetary easing by major central banks could weaken the dollar again, restoring some of the favourable conditions that had fuelled the earlier rally in emerging-market assets.

Nevertheless, risks remain elevated as long as the conflict continues to influence commodity markets and investor confidence. A prolonged surge in oil prices could reignite inflation across developing economies, forcing central banks to maintain tighter monetary policy for longer and limiting economic growth.

Financial institutions are therefore adopting a more cautious stance. JPMorgan's adjustment from an overweight to a market-weight view on emerging-market foreign exchange reflects the unpredictability of geopolitical shocks. Bank strategists have signalled that allocations could be altered again depending on how the conflict evolves and whether market volatility intensifies.

Citigroup's decision to reduce currency exposure echoes similar concerns. Analysts at the bank warned that global investors may remain defensive until clearer signals emerge about the duration of the conflict and its implications for global trade and energy supply.

Yet a number of portfolio managers continue to see opportunities amid the volatility. Valuations in emerging-market equities remain comparatively attractive after the pullback, and several economies continue to deliver stronger growth than many developed markets. Countries with robust commodity exports or diversified manufacturing sectors may prove more resilient if geopolitical tensions stabilise.

