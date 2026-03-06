Cryptonewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Achieves Industry First With Blockchain-Recorded Home Equity Transactions

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), the digital mortgage lender for next-generation homeowners, announced that its subsidiary, Beeline Loans Inc., has completed the first round of blockchain-recorded BeelineEquity transactions - marking the first large-scale tokenization of U.S. residential home equity. The initial rollout included five completed transactions, with five more scheduled this month and 25 set to close before year-end. BeelineEquity enables homeowners to access liquidity without taking on debt or monthly payments, with each transaction recorded on blockchain for transparency and proof of ownership. CEO Nick Liuzza said the platform“creates a smarter, more transparent financial alternative” as the company targets U.S. markets representing more than $15 trillion in residential equity for 2026 expansion.

About Beeline

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. We believe everyone's an investor seeking greater financial freedom. That's why we're leveling the playing field with the fastest, simplest loans ever, helping you reach your financial happy place.

