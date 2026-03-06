Global Sikhs Activates Middle East Support Network To Assist Communities During Regional Uncertainty

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The support service is open to all communities and faiths, without any restrictions, during the current uncertainty in the region

Global Sikhs has activated its regional support network across the Middle East to support communities during the current period of regional uncertainty. The humanitarian initiative will provide assistance such as temporary accommodation, hot meals, and access to verified information based on official government announcements.

Dr. Harmeek Singh, Chairman – Middle East, Global Sikhs and Board Member of the Parent Organisation, stated that the initiative reflects the organization's commitment to service and community solidarity.

“In moments like these, calmness, responsibility, and compassion become essential. Our message is simple - follow official government guidelines, rely on verified information, avoid spreading unconfirmed reports, and check in on one another. Global Sikhs stands ready to extend support to anyone in need,” he stressed.

As part of the regional initiative, Global Sikhs has also expanded its operational readiness in Qatar, enabling volunteers to assist communities across the region where required. Individuals seeking support or verified information can reach the Global Sikhs Middle East team at:...

Global Sikhs reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian service and standing in solidarity with the UAE and the wider Middle East, encouraging residents to remain calm, responsible, and united during this period. About Global Sikhs:

Global Sikhs is an international humanitarian organisation dedicated to disaster relief, community welfare, and humanitarian service worldwide. Guided by the Sikh principle of Seva (selfless service), the organisation supports communities regardless of faith, nationality, or background.