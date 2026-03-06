Pink-Ball Test: Pacers Make Early Inroads As Australia Reduce India To 99/4 At Tea

MENAFN - IANS) Perth, March 6 (IANS) Australia's pace attack ripped through India's top order in the opening session of the one-off pink-ball Test at the WACA Ground, as the hosts left the visitors reeling at 99/4 in 27 overs at tea on Friday.

Jemimah Rodrigues (15 not out) and Deepti Sharma (4 not out) are still at the crease for India. But the disciplined Australian attack – led by Annabel Sutherland's 2-26, debutant Lucy Hamilton's 1-23, and Darcie Brown's 1-33 – ensured the hosts remained firmly in control of the proceedings in what is also the final international game of Alyssa Healy.

India's innings began shakily after Smriti Mandhana survived a probing first over from Darcie Brown. She looked shaky before being undone in the sixth over by Lucy, who claimed her maiden Test wicket with a sharp nip-backer that castled the India vice-captain through the gate.

Shafali Verma looked positive by hitting six boundaries in making 35 off 48 balls, before edging Annabel behind to Beth Mooney while playing a drive sans footwork. Debutant Pratika Rawal looked scratchy in her 18 off 43 balls and was dismissed after drinks when she slashed at a wide delivery from Sutherland, only to be caught at gully.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur attempted to counterattack with four boundaries but was beaten by late movement from Dracie that breached her defence and bowled her for 19. Jemimah got a thick edge off Lucy for four to begin her stay at the crease, before presenting full face of the bat past mid-on to get a boundary and end a session where India failed to show the patience needed for surviving the rigours of Test match cricket.

Brief Scores: India 99/4 in 27 overs (Shafali Verma 35, Harmanpreet Kaur 19; Annabel Sutherland 2-26, Lucy Hamilton 1-23) against Australia