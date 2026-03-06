Nand Kishore Yadav New Nagaland Governor Bihar BJP Leaders Celebrate

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and BJP President Sanjay Saraogi Thursday, celebrated the appointment of Nand Kishore Yadav as the new Governor of Nagaland, citing his vast organisational experience. Party leaders, while speaking to ANI, noted that Nand Kishore Yadav's appointment reflects the central government's trust in leaders from Bihar for high constitutional roles.

Leaders React to Appointment

Highlighting the senior leader's experience, BJP President Sanjay Saraogi said, "I express my gratitude to the central leadership. Nand Kishore Yadav has immense administrative and organisational experience. He has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland...Best wishes to him...He will certainly work for the betterment of Nagaland."

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said, " Former Bihar State President Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed to the post of the Governor (of Nagaland) by the Government of India. The National President was also appointed from Bihar."

Meanwhile, Former Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, who was appointed as the Nagaland Governor on Friday, said that he will work for the development of the state within Constitutional limits. President Droupadi Murmu has effected a major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country on Thursday, just ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

"I want to thank the President of India and PM Modi for giving me an important responsibility. I will play my role in the development of Nagaland within the limits of the Constitution," Yadav told ANI.

Profile of Nand Kishore Yadav

Nand Kishore Yadav is a senior BJP leader who served as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from 2024 to 2025. Representing the Patna Sahib constituency, he is a long-time BJP worker and has also held important cabinet ministerial portfolios, including Road Construction and Health in the Bihar government. He has also served as the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar. The BJP leader has also been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

New Governor for Bihar

On the other hand, Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain has been named Governor of Bihar. (ANI)

