AI Has Democratised Technology Usage, Says Smriti Irani At Raisina Dialogue

AI Democratises Technology: Smriti Irani

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday said that artificial intelligence (AI) has democratised the usage of technology. Speaking to reporters at Raisina Dialogue 2026, Smriti Irani said that the Indian government has an opportunity to address challenges related to the use of technology.

"What AI has done is democratise the usage of technology. It is incumbent upon us as citizens to use technology to a much more productive end. We have today an opportunity to address a lot of challenges that the Indian citizens and government deem fit for attention," the former Union Minister said.

Smriti Irani was part of the panel discussing 'Intelligence Bias: Equity, Inclusion, and Growth in the Age of AI' on day 2 of Raisina Dialogue 2026. The panel also included Mauritius Minister Marie Veronique Leu-Govind, Chief Economist and Investor USA Meredith Walker, Dean of the University of California, San Diego, USA Rajesh Gupta, Former Chief Executive Officer of Thimphu TechPark, Bhutan Tshering Cigay Dorji, and Global Head of Privacy, HCL Tech, Germany Paula Cipierre.

Raisina Dialogue Focuses on Geopolitics and Technology

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also discussed AI and global order in his vote of thanks at the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue 2026. Speaking after the keynote address by Finland's President Alexander Stubb, Jaishankar said the dialogue was being held at a particularly complex time in global affairs, which has set the tone for deeper deliberations.

"Our discussions over the next few days will be about new capabilities -- military, economic, energy, human resources and above all technology, particularly artificial intelligence," Jaishankar said at the 11th edition of india's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue. Finland's President Alexander Stubb is also the Chief Guest for the three-day event. The three-day dialogue is scheduled from March 5 to March 7. The 2026 edition, themed "Samskara - Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)