Heavy Fighting Between Kabul And Islamabad Forces Enters Fifth Day

The Taliban spokesperson confirmed that Pakistani fighter jets bombed areas in Paktika, Paktia, Khost, and Kunar provinces. Local sources also reported airstrikes targeting a Taliban border brigade near Jalalabad in Nangarhar province.

The Taliban further stated that Pakistani warplanes entered Kabul's airspace, prompting ground forces to open fire. The group's Defense Ministry claimed it destroyed a Pakistani armored tank in Shkin district of Paktika and targeted a Pakistani military commissariat in Dand Patan, Paktia.

According to Taliban officials, three children were killed and three others injured in a strike on a refugee camp in Khas Kunar, though Pakistan has not commented on the allegation. Late Monday night, clashes were also reported in Spin Boldak, where the Taliban claimed three Pakistani soldiers were killed, one captured, and a border post seized.

Taliban officials claimed that more than 100 Pakistani forces have been killed since the outbreak of hostilities. In contrast, Pakistani authorities said 415 Taliban and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) members were killed during ongoing military operations.

Tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban-led authorities in Afghanistan have escalated in recent months over border security, militant activity, and Islamabad's accusations that Afghanistan territory is being used by armed groups against Pakistan.

Regional and international actors have urged restraint. Russia offered to mediate between the two sides, while China called for calm. The United Nations urged an immediate halt to violence and protection of civilians.

Haq” after negotiations failed.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari told parliament that the Taliban had crossed a“red line,” while Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Islamabad launched the military operation“Ghazab