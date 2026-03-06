Hezbollah Sends Elite Fighters To Confront Israeli Forces Near Lebanon Border

As reported by Reuters on March 5, Hezbollah's Radwan force units were ordered to return to frontline areas to confront Israeli troops and block advancing tanks near the border.

The deployment follows intensified fighting between Hezbollah and Israel as hostilities linked to the wider regional conflict continue to escalate.

Sources said, Reuters cited that the town of Khiyam in southern Lebanon has emerged as one of the key flashpoints where fighters are preparing for potential ground confrontations.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said the group would resist what he described as Israeli plans for“occupation and expansion,” calling the mobilisation a defensive response.

The fighters had previously withdrawn from frontline areas following a ceasefire after the 2024 conflict but have now returned to positions between the Litani River and the Israeli border.

Israel has increased airstrikes in southern Lebanon and reinforced troop deployments along the frontier as tensions between the two sides rise.

Israeli authorities have also urged residents of several border communities to evacuate areas near the frontline as clashes intensify.

The latest escalation comes amid a broader regional conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, raising concerns that fighting could spread further across the Middle East.

The return of Hezbollah's elite units to the border signals a potential expansion of fighting in southern Lebanon, heightening fears of a wider confrontation between Israel and Iran-aligned groups.