Azerbaijan Discusses Strengthening Insurance Market Sustainability

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Strengthening the stability of the insurance market in Azerbaijan was discussed, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The CBA Chairman, Taleh Kazimov, held a meeting with the management and staff of the institution at the Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB).

Within the framework of the meeting, the CIB management organized a presentation on the results of its activities over the past year, the work done to increase the effectiveness of compulsory insurance mechanisms, strengthen the stability of the insurance market, and boost transparency.

Kazimov shared with the CIB management his recommendations on expanding the analytical and technological infrastructure of the institution, as well as organizing high-quality and fair provision for consumer protection.