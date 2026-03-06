Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dassault Systèmes: Declaration Of The Number Of Outstanding Shares And Voting Rights As Of February 28, 2026


2026-03-06 02:46:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France - March 6, 2026

Declaration of the number of outstanding shares and
voting rights as of February 28, 2026

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY) today announced below the total number of its outstanding shares and voting rights as of February 28, 2026, according to articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

Number of outstanding shares: 1,341,855,657

Number of voting rights*: 2,013,481,153

*The total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of outstanding shares, even if the voting rights attached thereto are suspended, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers relating to the method for calculating the percentages of holdings in shares and in voting rights. We invite our shareholders to refer to this article should they need to declare crossing of thresholds.

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address:

###

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3D EXPERIENCE platform, 370 000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting
Marie Dumas: Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48
+33 1 61 62 70 92 Jamie Ricketts: +44 20 3727

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts
Corporate / France
Arnaud Malherbe / Déborah Cobbi
+33 1 61 62 87 73 / +33 1 61 62 70 /

Attachment

  • Dassault Systèmes: declaration of the number of outstanding shares and voting rights as of February 28, 2026

MENAFN06032026004107003653ID1110826163



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search