Dassault Systèmes: declaration of the number of outstanding shares and voting rights as of February 28, 2026

Declaration of the number of outstanding shares and

voting rights as of February 28, 2026

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY) today announced below the total number of its outstanding shares and voting rights as of February 28, 2026, according to articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

Number of outstanding shares: 1,341,855,657

Number of voting rights*: 2,013,481,153

*The total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of outstanding shares, even if the voting rights attached thereto are suspended, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers relating to the method for calculating the percentages of holdings in shares and in voting rights. We invite our shareholders to refer to this article should they need to declare crossing of thresholds.

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:

Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address:

