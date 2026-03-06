SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf Visits Côte D'ivoire To Discuss Energy Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) President Rovshan Najaf has paid a working visit to Abidjan, the economic capital of Côte d'Ivoire, where he held a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening cooperation in the energy sector.

AzerNEWS reports that the visit took place as part of a delegation composed of representatives from Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry and the national energy company. The Azerbaijani delegation included Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and accompanying officials.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation met with senior officials from Côte d'Ivoire's Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, as well as the Directorate-General for Hydrocarbons and the leadership of the country's national oil company, PetroCI.

The meetings focused on exploring prospects for bilateral cooperation in the energy sector. Discussions covered potential joint projects in oil and gas exploration and production, investment opportunities, and issues related to strengthening energy security.

Particular attention was given to SOCAR's plans to acquire a 10 percent stake in the development project of the Baleine oil and gas field. The sides exchanged detailed views on the project's development phases, production capacity, logistics, and commercial framework.

Participants highlighted the strategic importance of the project for SOCAR as it seeks to expand its operational footprint across Africa and reinforce its position in international energy markets. The Baleine project is considered one of the most promising energy developments in Côte d'Ivoire, offering significant potential for production growth and regional cooperation.

The visit reflects Azerbaijan's broader efforts to diversify its international energy partnerships and strengthen economic ties with emerging markets, particularly in Africa's rapidly evolving energy sector.