Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Turn Heads With Stylish Airport Look

Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan rarely fail to impress with their impeccable fashion sense. No matter what they wear, they pull it off effortlessly. During the early hours of Friday, the duo was spotted at Mumbai Airport with their children, Taimur and Jeh, turning heads with their stylish airport look. It looks like they were off to a winter destination as they were all bundled up in layers.

Saif was seen sporting an olive green puffer jacket, elevating his style with a baker boy cap. Kareena looked stunning in a tan brown coat paired with a white shirt and blue jeans.

Relationship and Family

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012. The two have worked together in 'LOC Kargil' (2003) and 'Omkara' (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film 'Tashan' that they fell in love with each other. They solemnized their relationship on October 16, 2012. Their first son Taimur was born in 2016, while they welcomed Jeh on February 21, 2021.

Saif was previously married to actress Amrita Singh. The former couple share two kids, Sara, and Ibrahim. Both Sara and Ibhrahim are actors;.

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'Daayra,' an upcoming investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. Saif has loads of exciting projects in his kitty such as 'Kartavya', 'Hum Hindustani', and 'Haiwaan'.

