Prabhu Deva-Nayanthara To Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha: South Indian Stars Accused Of Extramarital Affairs
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) It's not uncommon to hear about actors having affairs even after getting married. For some famous stars, these alleged relationships have even led to divorce. Let's take a look at some of these high-profile cases.Actor Thalapathy Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, has reportedly filed for divorce, claiming he is having an affair with another actress. Rumours got stronger after Vijay and actress Trisha were seen arriving at a wedding in the same car.The late Om Puri reportedly had an affair with Nandita while his first wife, Seema Kapoor, was pregnant. Seema eventually divorced him when things didn't improve. Om Puri then married Nandita in 1993 and they had a son. He passed away in 2017.Ravi Mohan's wife, Aarathi Mohan, accused him of being in a relationship with singer Kenisha. Their divorce case is currently in court, where both Ravi and Kenisha have reportedly admitted to their relationship.Actor Dhanush has been linked to many actresses over the years, including Samantha, Kajal, Trisha, and Shruti Haasan. His marriage to Aishwarya Rajinikanth did not last, and they are now divorced. It's widely rumoured that his alleged affairs were the reason for the split.The love story of Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara is famous. Prabhu Deva was already married with three kids when he reportedly fell in love with her, which led to his divorce. Some organisations allegedly threatened Nayanthara, who is a Christian, against marrying him. After this, the couple reportedly broke up.It was once rumoured that Ramya Krishnan was in a relationship with director K.S. Ravikumar, who was already married. There were also shocking allegations that Ramya became pregnant and demanded Rs 75 lakh to terminate the pregnancy.
