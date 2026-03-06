Uttarakhand BJP To Prioritise Long-Term Workers For 2027 Assembly Polls

BJP's Strategy for 2027 Uttarakhand Polls

Uttarakhand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt on Friday said that the party will priortise long term workers with a strong base in thier constituencies for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections in 2027.

Speaking with ANI, Mahendra Bhatt said that the party is conducting thorough deliberations to ensure a positive outcome when the Central Parliamentary Board convenes. "The BJP emphasises fielding strong candidates who are dedicated party workers and have been long-time contributors to the party. The party aims to prioritise such candidates in most constituencies, focusing on those who have been pillars and strong workers for the party," he said.

" With 47 seats already held by BJP MLAs, the party is conducting thorough deliberations to ensure a positive outcome when the Central Parliamentary Board convenes. All ministers and party MLAs are urged to concentrate on their respective assembly areas, ensuring development and addressing local issues to secure victory," he added.

In 2022, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 47 seats, while Congress won 19 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly.

Preparations Underway for Amit Shah's Haridwar Visit

Meanwhile, preparations are underway on a massive scale ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to Haridwar on March 7.

In view of Shah's visit, Uttarakhand's Chief Secretary, Anand Bardhan, the Director General of Police (DGP), Deepam Seth, and other senior officials arrived at the Bairagi Camp in Haridwar to inspect the event venue.

Additionally, the administration is making extensive arrangements as the Uttarakhand government approaches the completion of its four-year tenure.

On March 7, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will visit Bairagi Camp in Haridwar to review various exhibitions and address a public gathering, a release said.

The event will also be attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, public representatives, and senior officials.

Exhibition to Showcase Government's Work

On this occasion, Amit Shah will visit a special exhibition showcasing the development works, public welfare schemes, and significant decisions taken in Uttarakhand over the past four years under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (ANI)

