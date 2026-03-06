MWC 2026 Hengtong: From Next-Gen Fiber Technology To Intelligent Computing Networks - Innovation In Action In Barcelona

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As a premier event in the global communications industry, the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) is being held from March 2 to 5 in Barcelona. Hengtong has taken an active role in this industry summit, showcasing its next-generation cutting-edge optical fiber technologies and full-scenario optical communication solutions at the exhibition. The highlights include innovative products such as Hollow-Core Anti-Resonant Fiber and Ultra-Low Loss Multi-Core Fiber, alongside comprehensive solutions for FTTH/FTTR, data center interconnection, industrial optical communications, fiber optic online monitoring, and marine communications.

Throughout the exhibition, a series of keynote speeches and technical sharing sessions will be hosted, engaging with global partners and industry peers to discuss the future of optical communications and intelligent connectivity. All presentations were successfully delivered and well received by attendees.

As we enter the era of artificial intelligence, technological advancements continue to inject new momentum into the communications industry. From next-generation fiber technologies to intelligent computing networks, Hengtong is building a solid interconnection foundation for the AI era with its full-scenario optical communication solutions.

Hengtong warmly invites global partners to visit our booth in Barcelona

Join Us at This Premier Industry Event