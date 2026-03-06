MWC 26 Hengtong Builds Intelligent Connectivity Foundation For AI Era With Full-Scenario Optical Communication Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- At the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026) held in Barcelona, Spain, Hengtong showcased its full-spectrum communication solutions under the theme "Fiber Lane + AI Brain", covering data center computing networks, FTTH/FTTR, industrial optical communications, and next-generation optical fibers. The exhibition marked Hengtong's commitment to transforming optical fiber communication from a mere "connectivity pipeline" into an "intelligent foundation" for the digital age.

"We are at a critical juncture as the 10-gigabit optical network era sets sail. Both household and industrial scenarios are placing unprecedented demands on network speed, latency, and reliability," said Min Yue, Director of Hengtong's Optical Network Division, at the exhibition. "What Hengtong brings is not simply iterative products, but a future-ready all-optical connectivity foundation."

Next-Generation Optical Fiber: Reshaping User Experience and Network Evolution

Min Yue stated that the foundation of the 10-gigabit era lies in the innovation of physical media. Hengtong's core breakthrough in FTTH/FTTR scenarios lies in introducing "next-generation optical fiber" technologies-such as Hollow-Core Fiber (HCF) and Multi-Core Fiber-into access networks. While traditional FTTR primarily addresses indoor Wi-Fi coverage, Hengtong's solution focuses on fundamentally elevating the user experience.

As early as 2025, Hengtong had already partnered with China Unicom to deploy China's first dedicated hollow-core fiber line for the financial sector, and achieved practical "three-band" applications in multi-core fiber technology. Hollow-core fiber can increase transmission speed by 45% and reduce latency by 33%. This means that by extending cutting-edge technology down to the access network, both household and industrial users can not only "access" 10-gigabit bandwidth but also experience microsecond-level ultra-low latency-creating conditions for immersive cloud VR/AR experiences and precise coordination of industrial robots.

Beyond this, Hengtong's solutions are designed with forward-thinking consideration for the computing power era-not merely enabling connectivity, but providing a solid interconnection foundation for computing power.

For example, Hengtong's industrial optical communication solutions reserve the capability to interconnect with data centers, supporting smooth evolution from current 400G to future 800G, 1.6T, and even higher rates. This ensures that no matter how computing power demands surge in future factories, Hengtong's optical networks can seamlessly carry the load.

Empowering Fiber with a "Brain": A New Paradigm for Optical Sensing and O&M

In the AI era, computing power is not only about "computing"-it is also about "connecting." Min Yue emphasized that training large AI models is a "continuous battle," where interruptions and retraining come at extremely high costs. Every minute of network outage means millions in wasted computing resources.

Addressing the extreme demands for network continuity in the AI era, Hengtong introduced intelligent solutions such as fiber optic online monitoring and intelligent ODN (Optical Distribution Network), equipping the physical fiber with a "brain" and "eyes" to help operators safeguard the "lifeline" of the computing power era.

In the past, optical cables buried underground could only be located and repaired manually with instruments-a time-consuming and labor-intensive process. Hengtong's solution transforms fiber networks from "dumb resources" into "visualized live maps." The GIS-based (Geographic Information System) fiber online monitoring system can monitor up to 128 channels in real time, 24/7. When an optical cable suffers external damage or performance degradation, the system not only automatically issues alerts but also precisely locates the fault point on an electronic map, improving average fault repair efficiency by 80%.

Moreover, this solution shifts maintenance from "passive repair" to "active prevention." It monitors not only whether the fiber is "connected" but also how "well" it is performing. By tracking communication quality in real time and providing early warnings of external threats, the system automatically dispatches work orders via email or SMS before fiber loss increases to the point of service interruption. For scenarios requiring ultra-high reliability-such as smart grids and industrial automation-this "zero-interruption" assurance capability becomes the foundation for operators to offer high-SLA (Service Level Agreement) services.

Additionally, the solution enables a leap from "manual on-site operations" to "cloud-based intelligent control." Previously, dispatching resources required sending personnel to manually patch fibers at the site. Now, with intelligent ODN's automatic port status recognition and cloud-based remote configuration, all fiber resources are digitally cataloged and queryable, freeing engineers from cumbersome tasks. Importantly, the equipment can be installed in standard 19-inch cabinets or deployed in portable 1U/2U/4U form factors, offering great deployment flexibility.

"In the era of exploding AI computing power, operators' engineers should be serving computing power businesses, not rushing from one fault site to another. Hengtong's solution liberates maintenance personnel from tedious physical labor, allowing them to focus on high-value computing power operations."

Global Expansion: Serving Diverse Markets with "Scenario-Specific" Solutions

Hengtong established its international business department as early as 2000, and in 2014 further advanced its globalization strategy by "viewing the world map to build the enterprise and expanding along the Belt and Road." Min Yue emphasized that globalization is one of Hengtong's core strategies. Facing the uneven levels of global digitalization, Hengtong adopts a product strategy of "scenario-specific + compatibility" and a market approach of "capability export + win-win cooperation."

For mature markets with high digitalization levels, such as Europe, where customers focus on the leadership of next-generation technologies and long lifecycles, Hengtong promotes solutions based on hollow-core fiber, ultra-low loss fiber, and ultra-high-density optical cables. These meet the high standards of AI data center interconnection and supercomputing scenarios, helping these markets achieve technological generational leadership from their already high base.

For emerging markets in Southeast Asia and Africa, where digital construction is transitioning from "non-existent" to "existing" and from "existing" to "optimized," Hengtong's product design emphasizes "easy deployment, easy maintenance, and high cost-performance," offering solutions tailored to their specific development stage needs.

On the market strategy front, Hengtong adheres to "capability export" and "win-win cooperation." Hengtong is not merely selling products-it is exporting "full value chain" capabilities encompassing technology and experience. At the same time, actively responding to the Belt and Road Initiative, Hengtong leverages its technological expertise in deep-sea engineering and offshore wind power to provide integrated "communication + energy" solutions for island nations and coastal countries.

Min Yue stated: "Hengtong can not only provide standardized products but also deliver customized 'Chinese solutions' and 'Hengtong wisdom' based on a profound understanding of different regions' geographical environments and development stages. This truly achieves global connectivity-'Connecting the World with Hengtong Wisdom.'"

From hollow-core fiber reshaping physical media to the AI brain enabling intelligent O&M, Hengtong's presence at MWC 2026 demonstrates not just product iterations, but a profound insight into the future of all-optical connectivity. Centered on user value and with a global vision, Hengtong is driving optical communication from "connecting everything" toward "intelligently connecting the future."