FF Delivers FX Super One to UAE’s Infinite Glory and Noorizon, Deepening Local Ecosystem Integration and Advancing User Deliveries in the Middle East
(MENAFN- 1) FF is committed to deepening local collaboration and co-creating a new chapter of EAI ecosystem mobility.
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE (March 2026)— Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the delivery of the FX Super One to UAE-based Infinite Glory Holding Company and Noorizon. Delivery ceremonies were held for both. This milestone marks FF’s continued progress in the Middle East market and represents a significant step forward in deepening local collaboration. It signals the acceleration of FF’s localization strategy in the region and injects strong momentum into the Middle East’s transition toward the EAI mobility ecosystem era.
The delivery further reinforces FF’s brand positioning as an innovator in the EAI mobility sector within the Middle East. Through collaboration with enterprises such as Infinite Glory and Noorizon—companies characterized by strong “UAE pride” and global vision—FF demonstrates its commitment to integrating into local culture and supporting regional economic transformation, significantly enhancing its credibility and reputation in the premium market and at the government level.
Infinite Glory is an innovative holding company headquartered in the UAE, with business operations spanning automotive, aerospace, digital commerce, healthcare, entertainment, and future technologies. As an FX Super One owner, Infinite Glory will leverage its commercial network and resources to support the local promotion of FX Super One, contributing to the development of the Middle East EAI mobility market.
Noorizon has extensive networks across the UAE government, technology, luxury, and cultural tourism sectors, along with strong localized resources and execution capabilities. Noorizon will leverage its resources to support brand elevation and potential user expansion for FX Super One in the Middle East, working together with FF to accelerate the development of the EAI mobility ecosystem.
“We are honored to partner with organizations such as Infinite Glory and Noorizon, which possess deep local resources and long-term strategic vision,” said Tin Mok, Head of FF Middle East, at the delivery ceremony. “The delivery of FX Super One represents not only the handover of a product, but also the integration of EAI technology, philosophy, and ecosystem. Through collaboration with local UAE partners, we believe we can further integrate FF’s advanced EAI mobility solutions into the UAE’s ecosystem and jointly promote the upgrading of the Middle East mobility market toward an EAI-driven ecosystem.”
Subject to securing the necessary rights, FF will continue focusing on long-term regional delivery expansion, deepening integration with the local ecosystem and working with partners to co-create the next chapter of EAI ecosystem mobility.
Noorizon is a paid co-creation partner.
