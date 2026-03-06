Russian Drones Hit Nine-Story Building, Infrastructure Enterprise In Kryvyi Rih, Causing Fires
"Direct hits by 'Shaheds' on a nine-story building and on an infrastructure enterprise at two different locations," he wrote.
According to the official, firefighting efforts and a rescue operation are ongoing.
"We are deploying two assistance centers for residents," Vilkul added, noting that construction materials would be delivered within 40 minutes.
Earlier he reported that Kryvyi Rih had come under a massive Shahed drone attack.Read also: Russians attack three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region since morning, injuries reported
Later, Vilkul clarified that there were no casualties.
"Everyone was taken out, everyone was evacuated. Two fires have been extinguished, and another is currently being contained," he said.
In total, up to 30 buildings were damaged. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council noted.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
