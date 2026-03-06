Delhi Latest Weather Update: Temperature Near 33°C Today Heat, Humidity To Rise This Week

Delhi is witnessing hot and hazy weather on March 6, 2026, with rising temperatures, moderate humidity, and bright sunshine. Here's a detailed look at today's conditions, upcoming forecast, and simple tips to stay cool.

Delhi's weather today will be mostly clear and sunny. The sun will be quite strong right from the morning, pushing the temperature up to 34°C during the day. At night, it could drop to around 16°C. With humidity at about 70%, it will feel a bit muggy. Since the sky is clear, be careful with the sun's rays and try not to stay out in the harsh sun for too long. This kind of weather, with its mild heat, can affect your health and skin.

On March 6, 2026, Delhi will see a maximum temperature of 34°C and a minimum of 16°C. The temperature will remain almost the same over the next few days, like March 7 and 8, hovering around 34°C max and 17°C min. By March 10 and 11, the maximum temperature might climb to 35°C. The weather is slowly getting warmer. Drinking enough water and wearing light clothes will be good for your health in this heat.

According to the IMD report, the humidity today is at 70% and the sky will be mostly clear. To protect yourself from the strong sun and humidity, wear sunscreen and light clothes when you step out in the morning and afternoon. Avoid keeping children and the elderly in the sun for long periods. Always carry a water bottle when you go out. Even if you're indoors, try to stay in a well-ventilated room. Visibility is good for drivers, so road travel should be safe.

Today, Delhi's heat will be normal, but the strong sun might make the afternoons feel quite warm. The humidity is around 70%, so you'll definitely feel the stickiness. Spending too much time in the sun can affect you, so it's a good idea to wear light-coloured clothes. If you must go out, take precautions against the sun. The temperature will stay steady between 34°C and 35°C in the coming days.

The IMD report says that from March 7 to 11, Delhi's weather will be mostly clear, but we might see some partial clouds after March 9. The temperature will gradually rise to 35°C, and humidity will be between 35% and 40%. For now, the weather will remain warm and slightly humid. This is a safe time for outdoor activities, walks, and for kids to play, but protection from the sun is a must. There is no warning for light rain.