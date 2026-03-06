Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special: Inside Her Legendary Filmy Family And ₹82 Crore Net Worth

Janhvi Kapoor turns 29 today. Born on March 6, 1997, in Mumbai, she belongs to Bollywood's legendary Kapoor family. Despite her famous roots, the actress has successfully built her own identity in the industry.

Janhvi Kapoor turned 29 on March 6, marking another milestone in her rising Bollywood journey. Born into the iconic Kapoor family, she is the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and renowned producer Boney Kapoor. Growing up in a film-driven household shaped her passion for acting from a young age.

Janhvi belongs to one of Bollywood's most influential families. Her uncle Anil Kapoor remains a celebrated actor even today, while cousins Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are known figures in the industry. Her grandfather Surinder Kapoor was a prominent producer during the 1960s and 1970s era.

Janhvi made her acting debut with the film Dhadak in 2018 opposite Ishaan Khatter. Since then, she has appeared in several films including Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Mili and Bawaal, steadily building her own identity in Bollywood.

Apart from Bollywood projects, Janhvi is also exploring South Indian cinema. She will be seen in Devara and is reportedly starring opposite Ram Charan in the upcoming film Pedi. Her diverse lineup also includes projects like Ulajh, Param Sundari, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra announced as presenter for 98th Academy Awards 2026

Janhvi Kapoor has built impressive wealth early in her career. Her estimated net worth is around ₹82 crore. She owns a luxurious duplex apartment in Bandra worth about ₹65 crore and several high-end cars. For films, she reportedly charges ₹5–10 crore and earns around ₹75–80 lakh for brand endorsements.