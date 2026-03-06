5 Records India Shattered In Thrilling 7-Run Win Against England At T20 World Cup Semifinal

India's seven-run victory over England in the T20 World Cup semifinal at Wankhede saw multiple records tumble. From Sanju Samson's explosive knock to India's unmatched semifinal record, here are five milestones rewritten in Mumbai.

India's 253/7 is now the highest team total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup knockout match. The previous best was West Indies' 205/4 against Australia in the 2012 semifinal at Colombo, powered by Chris Gayle's unbeaten 75. India became the first team to cross 250 in a knockout fixture.

The 253/7 also marked India's highest score in a T20 World Cup semifinal. Their earlier best was 192/2 against West Indies in 2016, coincidentally at the same venue, Wankhede Stadium. This was the first time India breached the 200-run mark in a semifinal of the tournament.

India now hold the record for the most victories in ICC event semifinals, with 13 wins. They surpassed Australia, who have 12. Overall, India have featured in 21 semifinals across ICC tournaments, including the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy. This was their sixth T20 World Cup semifinal and their fourth win.

By beating England, India became the team with the most final appearances in T20 World Cup history. They have now reached the final four times - 2007, 2014, 2024, and 2026. Previously, India, England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka were tied with three appearances each.

Sanju Samson's blistering 89 off 42 balls equaled Virat Kohli's record for the highest individual score by an Indian in T20 World Cup knockouts. Kohli had scored an unbeaten 89 off 47 balls against West Indies in the 2016 semifinal. Samson's innings featured eight fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 211.9, matching Kohli's milestone but at a faster pace.