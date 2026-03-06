Google To Cut Play Store Fees And Allow Rival App Stores On Android

Google plans to cut Play Store fees to 10-20% and allow rival app stores on Android after its legal battle with Epic Games. The move could boost developer earnings and make Android a more open platform globally.

This is great news for both smartphone users and app developers. Google just announced it's cutting its high Play Store commission fees. This move comes after a long legal battle with Epic Games over monopoly claims that started back in 2020. Google has submitted these new proposals in a San Francisco court, and they are set to shake up the global tech market.

Right now, Google takes a hefty 15% to 30% cut from subscriptions and in-app purchases. The new proposal will bring this down to a more reasonable 10% to 20%. Google is also offering a new option with just a 5% fee for payment processing. Plus, developers can still use their own third-party payment systems instead of being forced to use Google's.

The biggest news here is that Google will now officially allow other app stores on Android. They are introducing a new 'certification' system for this. If a rival store gets this certificate, users can download apps from it without any scary security warnings. While certification isn't compulsory, it will definitely help these stores build trust. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney praised the move, saying it helps Android become a 'truly open platform'.

First, Judge James Donato needs to approve these new rules at a hearing on April 9. After getting the nod, Google will roll them out in the US, UK, and the European Union. The company then plans to expand this to other countries after getting local approvals. It's worth remembering that Epic Games lost a similar case against Apple, where a court said the App Store wasn't a monopoly. Still, Google backing down is a huge win for millions of developers and users.

